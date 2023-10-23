The analyzed data for the week, covering 14-21 October 2023, shows a trend towards growth in sales of non-fungible tokens (NFT), with a growth of no more than 12,62%. 15% and 17% off and 15% off the price of the NFT is $70.51 million.

Product NFT Product Details

After a steady decline in weekly sales during the last few days, if you know, this is not the NFT version. NFT transactions amounting to about 70.51 million dollars were registered in almost two dozen blockchains. Ethereum needs to use NFTs worth more than $36.96 million. Overall, not more than 16.09% percent. With $36.96 million, NFT Ethereum sales this week accounted for 52.41% of the total. That’s right. Statistics was recorded by the NFT aggregation site CryptoSlam.io.

According to CryptoSlam.io data, the sale will be for seven days from 14 to 21 October 2023.

The price of Ethereum on NFTs is Mythos, valued at $9.54 million, per year. 5,61%, and Solana, which published $6,69 million, more than 25,31%. Irreversible N ($2.99 ​​million) was the price of the NFT. Buy a new product from Mythos to Dmarket put 9,48 million dollars, and Gods Unchained strongly otstali – 4,76 million dollars.

It can still be purchased by NFT.

Sales of yacht-club Bored Ape (BAYC) amounted to 4,31 million dollars, followed by Winds of Yavana, which earned 3,57 million dollars on NFT auctions. And this is still Sorare received an additional payment for 2,3 million days Ларов. A seven-day period was tracked approximately 1 602 001 NFT transactions, which is 2.34% of the minimum, more than one percent. The latest version of the NFT for CryptoPunk #9611 sold for 250 556 dollars. It is worth offering NFTs from Cardano, to boost Cardanian loyalty, use the credit card number 159 096.

The total value of the NFT Helmonius Realms by BNB exceeds 50 000 dollars, a low price more details 30 463 days. Learn more about the NFT A set of Mad Lads #6041 in Solana, available on 15 116 days. There is no other problem for NFT, there is no other problem еоправенным. Currently, the vast majority of today’s NFTs are valued at less than 90%.

Source: www.block-chain24.com