WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global Product Information Management market is valued at US dollar$ 11.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 11.5, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Product information management (PIM) software is a type of software solution designed to centralize and manage detailed product information and data for businesses. It enables organizations to collect, store, organize, enrich, and distribute product-related data in a structured and consistent manner.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has increased the demand for PIM software. Businesses need to consistently manage and distribute product information across multiple online sales channels, and PIM solutions are essential to achieve this.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global product information management market has been analyzed Based on market segments including enterprise size, deployment mode, product and SKU count and geographies/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Intelligence for the Global Product Information Management Market covering market size based on market value (US$/EUR million) by various products/services/tools, demand assessment in key segments, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margins Does it. Analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term scope and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the global Product Information Management market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Product Information Management Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on enterprise size, the product is expected to largely dominate the information management market, primarily due to the deep pockets of large enterprises and the inclination of large enterprises toward centralization and automation.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$11.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$24.5 billion growth rate 11.5% major market mover expansion of e-commerce

Growing Multi-Channel Marketing

Profile of companies Plytix.com, Inc.

Mobius Knowledge Services Pvt Ltd (PIMWORKS)

4allportal

Electrica Limited (OneTimePIM)

akeneo

Syndigo LLC

pimkor

inriver

productup

Informatica Inc.

Proplanet BV

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the key developments in the global product information management market include,

In September 2023, Akeneo completed the acquisition of Unify, an AI-based platform for data cleaning, collection, enrichment and classification. This acquisition is expected to transform Akeneo’s Product Cloud offering by introducing advanced technology and intelligence, ultimately enhancing the product experience for global brands, manufacturers, retailers and distributors.

In September 2021, PIMworks introduced a new product syndication tool. This tool enables retailers to efficiently disseminate their product data across multiple sales channels including Amazon, eBay and Flipkart and retailers can access it with a single click.

Some of the key players and suppliers operating and significantly contributing to the growth of the global Product Information Management market include Plytix.com, Inc., Mobius Knowledge Services P. Ltd (PIMworks), 4ALLPORTAL, Electrica Ltd (OneTimePIM), Akeneo, Syndigo LLC, Pimcore, Inriver, Productup, Informatica Inc., and Proplanet BV, among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global Product Information Management Market by enterprise size, deployment mode, product and SKU count and region

global Product Information Management market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size

global Product Information Management market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode

global Product Information Management market Value (US$M), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product and SKU Count Unlimited SKUs and Users Limited SKUs and Users

global Product Information Management market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Consumer Goods and Retail Production IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment BFSI Other

global Product Information Management market Value (US$million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the Product Information Management Report:

What will be the market value of the global product information management market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global product information management market?

What are the market drivers of the global product information management market?

What are the key trends in the global product information management market?

Which is the leading region in the global product information management market?

Who are the major companies operating in the global product information management market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the global product information management market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

