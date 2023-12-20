Procter & Gamble Stock: Navigating the Shift from Value to Volume (NYSE:PG)

Justin Sullivan

In June, I called Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) a great company, but I thought its current valuation at the time made it a “Hold.” It’s been a while since I last wrote about it, and the stock is down a bit since my original article, so let’s take a look at how the company is performing.

Company Profile

As a reminder, PG is a consumer products company that sells a variety of household products across a variety of categories. In the fabric sector, it is known for its Tide, Downy and Gain brands, while in the household cleaning and fragrance sector, it owns the Dawn, Cascade, Febreze and Swiffer brands. In other categories like baby, it has Pampers and Loves diaper brands, while in the feminine care category it has Always and Tampax. It also owns Crest and Oral-B in the oral care segment and Gillette, Venus and Braun in the grooming segment. Apart from this, it also has Pantene and Heads & Shoulders shampoo brands as well as Olay, Old Spice and Secret in the skincare segment.

PG’s products are sold in approximately 180 countries around the world. Its largest customer is Walmart (WMT), which accounts for about 15% of its sales.

price vs quantity

When I last looked at PG, the company was largely overcoming inflation headwinds and was growing largely through price increases, also helped by a slight mix improvement. In the two quarters prior to my article the company reported price contributed 10% to its sales in Q2FY2023, while volume declined by -6%, while price contributed to sales in Q1FY2023. contributed 9%, while the organic volume declined – 3%

In the three quarters since my last article, the same dynamics have continued. In Q3FY23, the company saw a 10% increase in price support sales, while organic volumes declined by -3% and blended sales declined by 1%. For Q4FY23, PG had a 7% gain from price and a 2% gain from mix, while organic volumes fell -1%.

To start its fiscal year, in FQ1 for the period ending September, PG saw prices contribute 7% to its sales, with mix increasing by 1%. Organic volume was once again down -1%.

For the full fiscal year 2024 ending in June, PG is looking for 4-5% organic growth. However, the company expects the drivers of this growth to change, with pricing becoming less of a factor and volumes returning to modest growth. Last quarter, it had said it expected sales gains of between 1-2% in price for the fiscal year, with 3 to 4 points lower in the next two quarters. It is estimated that the mixture may help up to 1%.

From an earnings perspective, PG expects this 4-5% organic sales growth to translate into EPS growth in the range of 6-9% to $6.25-$6.43. Originally, the company had said EPS growth on a constant currency basis would be 9-12%, but last quarter it raised it to 13-16% to take into account greater foreign exchange headwinds.

PG may have shown some conservatism with its original guidance, as it is essentially a boost to its EPS outlook after taking additional FX headwinds into account. The company both times guided that it expected an $800 million tailwind from commodity costs, and did not change its organic sales outlook, which does not include the currency.

Discussing price-mix dynamics at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference earlier this month, CFO Andre Schulten said:

“We saw an extended period where growth in the US, up to 7% category growth within the categories we play, was really driven by pricing and mix. So if you go back to the recent period, we saw volumes decline by -1% to -2%, sometimes -3%, but price/mix contributed 8%, 9% to the market growth. , is in the range of 10%. He is changing. …And we hoped that change would happen not slowly, but quickly. And this is what we are seeing in the market right now. We see that the volume in the market is growing steadily by more than 1%, and this is the total market. And we see that value contribution come down from that 8%, 9% to probably in the 4%, 5% range. So this is the current reality that we are seeing. And this is from a trajectory standpoint, in line with what we thought would happen over time in the US, the volume component will become stronger. We expect the global level in the US to be no different from the volume component in the range of 2% to 3% market growth, and then the price/mix contribution will also be in the range of 2% to 3%, well that moves you. US and global overall market growth is expected to be 4% to 5%. Our role in this, as you say, is to stay ahead of the global trajectory and ahead of the American trajectory. We were able to deliver 3% volume growth in the US in the first quarter. We have been able to increase volume share and increase value share. …We were able to innovate around our pricing, which meant we were gaining price advantage, and we were expanding our share of higher-priced offerings, which continues to be a driver of market growth . So we achieve 60% to 70% market growth by growing our share position in our categories, and that’s what we continue to do. So you’ll see us continue to double down on that innovation side.”

PG is going through a bit of a tough transition, as its pricing advantages are starting to wane and it needs to see a return to volume growth. In the meantime, it doesn’t seem like it would be a good gradual runway, but it would have to be done quickly in the face of an uncertain economic environment. That said, it initially looks like the company is succeeding on this front, with fiscal Q1 seeing a return to volume growth in the US, though it still needs to pick up international volumes, so this Will have to keep an eye on. In the coming quarters.

Innovation is playing a big role in PG’s success as it looks to improve volumes. The company has done a great job over the years of introducing new products and improving products and packaging to make them more convenient. Consumers, in turn, have shown a willingness to gravitate towards these products and in many cases even pay for the convenience. An oldie, but goodie, of this was when it introduced Tide Pods, a convenient way to deliver laundry detergent. But it’s just one of countless examples of PG innovation over the years.

Evaluation

PG’s stock is currently trading at 15.9x of FY24 (ending June) consensus EBITDA of $22.95 billion and 15.0x of FY25 consensus of $24.31 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 22.3x FY24 consensus of $6.43 and 20.7x of FY25 consensus of $6.91.

Revenue is projected to grow by 3.7% over the next two years.

It probably trades towards the higher end of its peer group due to its strong track-record as an industry leader.

PG Valuation vs Peers (Finbox)

Historically, over the last several years, it has traded between 12.5-18x EV/EBITDA. This would put the stock’s fair value based on FY25 EBITDA between $120-$175, with a midpoint of $147.50.

PG Historical Assessment (Finbox)

conclusion

The additional revenue growth that PG has received from pricing will begin to evaporate this fiscal year, and the company should return to its more typical organic growth algorithm of modest price, volume and mix. Although the change may be a little difficult, and may involve some risk, I see no reason why the company won’t be able to return to its more traditional growth track.

That said, this is a big company that doesn’t have too many big surprises that often, and it seems to be priced quite reasonably at the moment. I could also argue that it’s a bit overpriced, given that slow-growth consumer-oriented companies like PG should trade at lower multiples in a higher rate environment than they did over the past decade, when rates were at historic lows. Was stuck. This is because higher rates lead to higher WACC (weighted average cost of capital), resulting in lower discounted cash flows over time.

After all, PG remains a very strong company. I continue to give it a “Hold” rating based on valuation.

Source: seekingalpha.com