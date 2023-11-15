Pro-XPR lawyer wonders why Kevin O'Leary is still obsessed with Binance and CZ

Popular XRP advocate, John E Deaton recently quoted an interview with Kevin O’Leary aka Mister Wonderful, in which the millionaire took another dig at Binance, CZ and FTX and asked why he remains so obsessed. Is, especially with Changpeng Zhao.

Recall that O’Leary was paid approximately $15 million in various forms to promote FTX before its collapse a year ago.

O’Leary’s history with FTX, Binance

It’s been just over a year since the loud and rapid collapse of one of crypto’s former giants – FTX. However, since then, O’Leary has used every opportunity to bash Binance, a company that had a rich history with FTX and which some believe was the main force behind the latter’s crash. Was one of the culprits.

He continued to defend Sam Bankman-Fried, even in front of the authorities, saying that he would still support him despite the bankruptcy of his empire.

Even though a year has passed since SBF was recently found guilty on multiple counts, including defrauding investors, O’Leary continues to refer to Binance as the bad, unregulated apple of the crypto industry.

In a recent interview, he praised an upcoming exchange called M2, which will be regulated under certain jurisdictions and “backed by billions of people and connected to huge financial institutions.” Additionally, he predicted that Binance would “lose half of its accounts due to the new M2.”

Considering the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the states, O’Leary said such a development could legitimize the asset but would cause trouble for “crypto cowboys” like Binance:

“The era of the crypto cowboys – FTX and Binance – those days are over.”

Why so obsessed?

Following the collapse of FTX, many individuals, celebrities, and major companies distanced themselves from the failed exchange and its founder, but not O’Leary. As mentioned above, he remains a believer, at least on paper, which can be attributed to the $15 million he received for promoting the company before its collapse.

While it made sense to defend the company and its executives when things were going well, doing so now and taking a dig at Binance – one of FTX’s former rivals – is somewhat of a mystery. John E. Deaton, a popular pro-XRP and crypto advocate, asked on X where this obsession came from.

Has anyone ever discovered its origin? @kevinolearytv so obsessed @cz_binance, Not long ago, Kevin, unsurprisingly, was leading FTX on Binance, even placing more blame for the collapse on CZ than Sam. Even today, he is always seen targeting Binance or… – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 15 November 2023

