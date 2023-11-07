Pro traders are avoiding crypto markets despite strong performance

Bitcoin (BTC)’s massive gains this year have done little to draw crypto day traders back into the market, according to data provided by Bitstamp.

Since the beginning of the year, retail trading volume on the exchange’s US platform has increased from 33% to 35%, while global retail volume has only increased from 8% to 9%.

Where are the day traders?

in conversation with bloombergMany pro traders claim that they have lost interest in crypto despite once making tremendous profits in the sector – especially after the collapse of FTX in November 2022.

For example, Peter To – a 34-year-old professional stock trader in New York – said he made $1 million by trading Bitcoin during the bullish periods in 2013 and 2017. However, the asset’s 110% growth since January is not enough to bring it back into the market.

“Bitcoin is not as volatile or driven as it was,” To said. “For traders like me who look for inefficiencies in the market, it’s not that interesting. The attraction is kind of gone,” he said.

Craig Murray, a 23-year-old trader who claimed to have made more than $200,000 in crypto, said he fled FTX with his money after hearing rumors from industry friends about the exchange’s upcoming closure. This incident convinced him that continuing in such a market was no longer worth the risk.

“That’s how I got over the edge,” Murray said. “I just decided it wasn’t worth it. Why would I keep my money in this place when there is a possibility that one day it will all be gone?”

Signs of decline in retail traders

In addition to the decline in retail volumes, the decline in weekend trading activity is another sign that traders have left the space. Frederick Collins, chief executive and founder of crypto data platform Velo Data, said weekends with half the trading volume are hardly unusual these days, even though volume used to be relatively equal throughout the week.

The decline is also evident in Coinbase’s latest earnings data, which showed a 12% decline in total transaction revenue between the second and third quarters of 2023. Coinbase attributed the decrease to lower market volatility. Coinbase is the only publicly traded crypto exchange and one of the largest spot market trading venues.

Granted, crypto isn’t the only market affected: According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., retail investments in equities also declined 40% between the beginning of 2021 and the end of 2022.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com