Pro Ripple (XRP) Lawyer on Coinbase vs. SEC: Who’s the Underdog?

Attorney John E. Deaton believes that Coinbase has more than a 50% chance of winning the District Court case against the SEC, with the obstacles rising at the higher court level.

Before suing Coinbase for alleged trading of unregistered securities, the SEC had launched a similar case against Binance.

Ripple has won several partial victories against the SEC’s claim that XRP was an unregistered security. A conclusive trial is scheduled for April next year.

John E. Deaton, an American lawyer who represented thousands of XRP investors in a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has taken part in another regulator-led legal battle: with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

He believe that The market has “a real chance” with the motion to dismiss (MTD) the case, evaluating its chances of winning at the District Court level at “better than 50%.” Furthermore, Deaton thinks Coinbase’s chances of victory at the Second Circuit level and the Supreme Court level are even better:

“Coinbase’s chances of victory at the District Court level are better than 50%, and at the Second Circuit level, better than 60%, and at the Supreme Court level, better than 80%. Gary Gensler and SECGov’s days of unconstitutionally extending Howe’s mandate are limited.

Recall that the agency filed a lawsuit in early June accusing Coinbase of violating several laws and providing trading services with alleged unregistered securities. Earlier, it had filed a lawsuit against another giant in the cryptocurrency industry – Binance.

SEC vs Ripple

Probably, the most famous lawsuit that the SEC is involved in is the one against Ripple. The legal battle began in December 2020 when the commission said the blockchain venture sold billions of dollars worth of XRP tokens as an unregistered security offering.

The dispute went through several phases in the following years, with both organizations firing at each other. This culminated in mid-July when a US federal judge ruled that Ripple’s programmatic XRP sales are not an offering of investment contracts.

The crypto company scored its second partial victory in early October when a magistrate rejected the SEC’s desire to appeal the initial ruling and a third victory when CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen were dismissed from all charges brought by the regulator. Released from claims.

The grand trial scheduled for April next year should decide the outcome of the long battle between the institutions.

