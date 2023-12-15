Pro pickleball players have come together as chaos, mergers and pay cuts have gripped the sport

Major League Pickleball Finals at Pickle & Chill in Columbus, Ohio on October 16, 2022.

Dozens of professional pickleball players have formed a group to express their concerns about recent pay cuts and the future of the sport.

In a letter obtained by CNBC, the group shared their dissatisfaction with the way they were treated by Major League Pickleball and the Pro Pickleball Association Tour.

This comes after MLP on November 28 asked players to take a 40% percent pay cut in exchange for reduced work responsibilities to help make the league financially viable in the long term. MLP and the PPA Tour are currently negotiating a proposed merger.

“We understand the economic reality of pay-cutting, however, lies, threats, fraud, false deadlines and refusal to honor written addenda and agreements have no place in the league we know and love. .If we are going to cooperate after the contract is amended, we deserve honest answers to honest questions, and we have not got them,” the letter said.

CNBC spoke to several players who say they feel they have been treated unfairly or received threats if they did not agree to the proposed pay cut. Many were not against the proposed cut, but against the lack of transparency and the way the leagues have handled it. They all spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Due to the sport’s surge in popularity, Major League Pickleball has attracted A-list ownership groups, including superstars such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Patrick Mahomes. Julio DePietro, who bought a stake in the Florida Smash MLP team in 2022 and most recently served as MLP CEO, told CNBC in July that the MLP team was valued at less than $100,000 after the acquisition since the league launched. had increased to $10 million. In 2021.

But recently there have been major leadership changes in the league. MLP founder Steve Kuhn and Commissioner Brooks Wiley have departed in recent months. DiPietro, who was appointed CEO in July, quietly left that role as well.

Steve Kuhn, MLP Founder, Major League Pickleball at the NYSE, May 25, 2022.

Source: NYSE

Despite the proposed merger still being in the works, players say PPA Tour CEO Connor Pardo negotiated a lot with MLP players over their contracts, which they found unusual. Many say they chose MLP over the PPA Tour to get away from Pardo, and now they are being forced to negotiate with him.

One player said he was threatened that if he did not take a pay cut by the next day, the cut would increase from 40% to 60%. The player requested additional information and a written proposal which the league failed to provide him.

According to one owner who spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity, MLP payouts range from $30,000 to $2 million a year.

Other players said they were threatened by MLP and PPA Tour leadership that if they did not make the cut they could be scheduled to work at their development program coaching clinics or camps – even for their children. Even on birthdays.

Another player said, “We have decided to form a collective in response to unethical, immoral and arguably illegal negotiating tactics.”

According to one of the group’s leaders, former MLP Challenger champion and MVP Jillian Braverman, the collective represents the interests of the vast majority of MLP’s approximately 100 players. The group started as a WhatsApp chat and evolved into a platform where players could collectively share their experiences. Braverman said he has received funding from an angel investor and has hired both an employment lawyer and an antitrust lawyer.

In a joint statement, MLP and the PPA Tour told CNBC: “Players have shown tremendous cooperation during this process and have been largely understanding that we are all collectively making adjustments to create an operation that is more professional than professional.” can ensure long-term health and success.” Pickleball for all key stakeholders.”

One owner told CNBC that he hopes the collective is a warning to other owners about the proposed merger and how serious things have become.

“It’s not all rainbows and butterflies, the players are not happy. It’s not going well and they feel legitimately aggrieved,” said the owner, who declined to be named because he could discuss confidential matters. Had been.

Richie Tuzon, who owns MLP’s California BLQK Bears, said he sees the value of collectivity, especially when some players don’t even have agent representation.

“Moving towards unified player voice is only a positive thing for pickleball,” he said.

The collective letter to MLP stakeholders, which includes all owners, also included survey results reflecting the opinions of approximately 65 players.

When asked if they felt they were treated fairly during the pay cut negotiation process, 89% of respondents said no. The vast majority (92%) said the MLP leadership had failed to successfully answer most of their questions.

The survey results were even more damning in relation to the PPA Tour, with 57% saying they had felt victimized, harassed or bullied by a rival league. Over 75% said Connor Pardo and the PPA Tour leadership team are not of high moral character and integrity.

The letter states, “We believe MLP has moved away from the ethos we know and love and instead embodies the same ethos we envisioned when we signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Pickleball in August. But he ran away while signing.”

Braverman said Major League Pickleball has not yet responded to Sunday’s letter. The group sent a follow-up note Thursday, telling MLP leaders that the group was maintaining the consultation.

MLP sent a letter to players on Thursday, but without explicitly addressing the players’ group. Entitled “Where We Stand”, the league letter states that “more than 85% of all 2023 Premier level players” have accepted the cuts as well as new agreements with “NewCo”, the merged MLP. And there will be PPA tour.,

MLP also said they are “at capacity” and are not making any further cuts. It added that if players who accepted cuts wanted to return to their original deals, “we are open to that.”

The Pickleball Union, a pickleball news website and collective, challenged these claims. After reaching out to players and agents, he determined that the number of people who would accept a cut would be closer to 25% to 30% at most.

In MLP’s letter Thursday, the league also said MLP owners have pledged an additional $10 million annually to fund operations and will receive an additional $50 million on Jan. 1. Overall, following the revised player agreements, there will be a 300% increase in total player salaries in 2024 versus 2023, it added.

However, the league ended the letter with a warning.

“If the merger is not completed by January 31, 2024, these new agreements will become null and void, and the deals will revert to the contracts you signed with the MLP or PPA, making the future viability and sustainability of the MLP uncertain ” The letter says.

