Pro-Palestinian groups defy police calls to cancel Armistice Day march in London

A protester waving Palestinian flags sits on a red telephone box on Whitehall during the ‘March for Palestine’ in London on October 28, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Palestinian groups have ignored calls from the Metropolitan Police to postpone demonstrations on Armistice Day.

Concerns have increased over protests taking place in central London on Saturday.

The Met Office said senior officials had asked the various groups behind the event to “urgently reconsider” and described the plans as “not appropriate” during a meeting on Monday.

But a coalition of groups, including Stop the War and the Muslim Association of Britain, insisted they would go ahead with the demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Ade Adelakan, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Mersey Police, who leads public order policing in the English capital, said: “The risk of violence and disorder associated with breakaway groups is increasing.

“This is a matter of concern ahead of an important and busy weekend in the capital.

“Our message to organizers is clear: please, we ask you to reconsider immediately. It is not appropriate to have any protests in London this weekend.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman welcomed the Met’s statement.

He said: “Hate marchers need to understand that civilized British people have had enough of such despicable threats and displays of extremism.”

Organizers of the protest said they were “deeply concerned” by the Met Office statement.

He said the force could provide “no evidence” as to why the risk of breakaway groups becoming involved in criminal activity would be so high.

Organizers said: “We recognize the political pressure being placed on the police by the government and right-wing political groups.

“However, we emphasize that they had and have a responsibility to withstand that pressure and act to preserve democratic freedoms.

“We will be protesting on Saturday and we invite all concerned to join us in the peaceful march as planned.”

Lindsay German of Stop the War had previously described the Met Police intervention as “a denial of our civil liberties”, and said organizers were “determined to press ahead”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog told TalkTV that the planned march was “atrocious”, adding: “I call on all civilized human beings to object to the march and ban it, because the symbol of that day is a symbol of victory.

“And it’s a symbol of doing good, because when you fight evil, sometimes you have to fight. To root out evil you have to fight evil.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the police had the “full and complete support” of the government to tackle crime and maintain order.

The Met said officers would use all powers and tactics available to them to prevent disruption, including Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, which allows processions to be banned if there is a risk of serious disorder.

The Home Secretary chaired a meeting on Monday morning to discuss policing plans, including the potential risk of protests over the next few months.

According to the Home Office, attendees included senior Met leaders and representatives from the National Police Chiefs Council, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defence.

The commemoration at the Royal Albert Hall, usually attended by members of the royal family, will take place at 11am on Saturday with a two-minute silence.

Remembrance Sunday events will take place at the Cenotaph in Westminster the following day.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph is located.

The planned route runs from Hyde Park – about a mile from the Cenotaph – to the US Embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.

Before getting approval from the Home Secretary to sign off on the ban, the Met will have to prove that the scope of the Section 13 order has been met.

There is unlikely to be any opposition to the ban from Ms Braverman, who said last week that if the protests went ahead there would be “serious public disorder, violence and damage as well as a clear risk of offending millions of decent British people”. Is”. On Armistice Day.

Former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi – a long-time critic of the Home Secretary – accused her of being “dangerous”.

She told Sky News: “I’ve been talking to protesters and I’ve been saying to them, when your Home Secretary starts being dangerous and divisive and is not holding communities together, then communities need to step up and be responsible. Need it guys.

“And if that means you have to think about postponing, you have to be the adult in the room.”

In a statement, protest organizers had previously said they had “no intention of marching on or near Whitehall in order not to disrupt events at the Cenotaph”.

Last Saturday, four police officers were attacked with fireworks during a pro-Palestine protest after thousands of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters climbed onto the square’s fountains and the mostly peaceful group waved flags and banners. Six arrests were made.

Source