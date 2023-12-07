Workers in Glasgow have staged a blockade of a BAE Systems factory, joining coordinated protests across the UK and Europe, calling for the company to cut ties with Israel and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisement

More than 100 workers have started a blockade at the BAE Systems factory in Govan, Glasgow, protesting the company’s association with Israel and advocating a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration, organized by pro-Palestine activists in collaboration with Workers for a Free Palestine, aims to force BAE Systems to break all connections with Israel, including trade in arms, defense and supplies.

The protesters are not only putting pressure on BAE Systems, but are also calling on the UK government to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end the occupation of Palestine, as both the West Bank and Gaza are officially occupied by the UK government. Have been designated as such areas.

A spokesperson said, ‘Through our actions, which have been shared today with Workers for Free Palestine in England and other labor groups across Europe, we are speaking directly to workers – asking you not to participate in a series of murders. There is no need.’ Workers for a Free Palestine explained to Euronews.

‘They are encouraged to join their unions and refuse to work on projects linked to Israeli genocide and occupation.’

Public money on ‘killing not care’

BAE Systems, a major defense contractor, is responsible for the production of critical components of weapons sold to Israel, such as the F35 fighter aircraft and the MK 38 Mod 2 machine gun system.

In November, in response to rising tensions in the Middle East, HMS Diamond, a ship built at BAE Gowan, was deployed to the Persian Gulf.

Additionally, armor for the Royal Navy’s second batch of Type 26 frigates, built at the same location, was obtained from Israeli defense company Plasan.

BAE Systems is the UK’s leading military goods manufacturer, having produced components for 13–15% of Israel’s F35 orders. Additionally, after construction in Govan, the Type 26 frigate ships have been fitted with Israeli-developed armour.

“It is not right that BAE Systems profits from the genocide in Gaza,” said Harsha, a 35-year-old caregiver among the activists. I am also disappointed that while the Scottish Parliament has voted to support a ceasefire and the First Minister has spoken out in support of the Palestinian people, Scottish Enterprise has given funding to BAE. This public money, our money, should be invested in care, not murder.

“We are not here to shame or blame BAE workers,” said Scott, a 26-year-old youth worker. The management of the company decides what to produce and to whom to sell – it is they who we hold responsible for being part of the murder chain.

Revelations have also emerged about Scottish Enterprise’s financial support of almost £10 million to arms companies supplying arms to Israel between 2016 and 2020, including £1.6 million to BAE Systems.

‘We hit BAE’s pocket today. They lost money because we were there, and this is one of the languages ​​they understand best,’ Workers for a Free Palestine told Euronews.

This comes as several rights groups have taken the UK government to court over arms exports to Israel during the Gaza-Israel war.

Performances across Britain and Europe

BAE Govan has been closed in coordination with a blockade of three other weapons factories in Bournemouth, Lancashire and Brighton.

More than 1,000 workers and concerned citizens are together blockading four arms factories in the UK that provide weapons to Israeli forces.

The actions taking place simultaneously today in France, Denmark and the Netherlands have been organized in response to Palestinian trade unionists calling on workers around the world to disrupt the flow of arms to Israel.

Despite the controversy, the defense giant announced its intention to grow its Scottish workforce by adding 300 more apprentices and graduates in 2024.

Advertisement

BAE Systems responded to the protests, saying it “respects everyone’s right to protest peacefully.”

The action in Glasgow is part of a wider, coordinated effort aimed at blocking three other weapons factories located in different areas of the UK.

Source