Pro-Palestine protesters march through the streets of Manhattan

New York — A pro-Palestine rally that started outside the New York Stock Exchange moved through Lower Manhattan on Thursday.

This happened when an installation was set up in Times Square in memory of the people taken hostage by Israel.

Protesters take part in the “Flood Wall Street for Gaza” rally

Organizers asked participants to “flood Wall Street for Gaza”.

The NYPD says at least 350 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Wall Street around 5:30 p.m.

By 6:30 pm, they began marching north, making their way toward Foley Square, where Chopper 2 was burning an American flag.

Chopper 2 flies over large pro-Palestine rally in Manhattan at 10:30 p.m.

A flyer for the rally calls out several American companies that organizers say are bombing Gaza.

“I’m a Muslim and I support my Palestinian brothers and everything that’s going on in the world right now,” one protester said.

“The reason people are fighting – do you think these people are crazy? Like, these people– there’s a reason for it. There’s a reason why after an incident that happened on October 7, these are the lives that every day Palestinians for the last 75 years,” another protester said.

Things got heated at one point on Nassau Street when a community affairs officer had to go between a group consisting of kidnapped Israeli passengers and supporters of the Palestinians.

Multiple units of the NYPD pursued protesters throughout the city, including officers from the Counterterrorism Bureau as well as officers on motorcycles. The NYPD said no arrests were made.

“Palestinians continue to face oppression year after year,” one protester said.

Eventually, the group gathered in Washington Square Park and then dispersed.

An installation drawing attention to the hostages taken by Hamas on display in Times Square

Separately, in Times Square, the Israeli-American Council set up an empty Shabbat table with 222 empty seats, representing hostages taken from Israel who are still held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip . Organizers say more seats will be added as they believe the number of hostages is increasing.

The families of the hostages spoke out.

“We’re in a constant state of anxiety and depression. I don’t think there’s any other way to describe it. We’re thinking… there’s little or no information. We don’t know if they’re alive or not. We Hope must be maintained, and this is the most terrifying of all horrors,” Nev Strauss said.

Gyula Strauss said, “It’s very difficult. I’m very close to my family in Israel.”

The foundation has traveled across the country to build public pressure to free the hostages. The Israel Consulate in New York says at least 32 of the hostages are under the age of 18.

NYU students hold pro-Israel rally in Washington Square Park

Elsewhere Thursday, more protests occurred near colleges and universities in our region. New York University students and alumni held a pro-Israel rally in Washington Square Park, where protesters demanded the immediate release of the hostages.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levin came out in support.

We’re told there will be another pro-Israel protest in the park Friday afternoon.

