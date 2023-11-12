Pro-life leader Lila Rose reacts to crushing defeat on Ohio abortion vote: 'Redouble our efforts'

Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, was one of many pro-life advocates disappointed by the recent Ohio constitutional amendment vote.

“It was a tragic loss. And now the state has incorporated abortion on demand into its constitution. I think that’s the result of a number of factors. But it requires that our movement, the pro-life movement, our efforts That’s a new page on a strategy,” Rose told Fox News Digital.

On Tuesday, Ohio voters easily approved a constitutional amendment that “would enshrine in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to seek one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including, but not limited to, abortion ” and “will create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person in obtaining reproductive medical treatment.”

Pro-choice advocates such as Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, and the ACLU of Ohio campaigned heavily in favor of the amendment and greatly increased the number of pro-life supporters in the days before the vote.

Ohioans voted in support of Issue 1, a constitutional amendment that protects abortion as a state right. ((Photo by Andrew Spear/Getty Images))

“There’s obviously been a tremendous backlash from the pro-abortion side since Roe was struck down and an incredible amount of cash has been poured into the votes of these states. And I mean, in the state of Ohio, the estimate right now is that pro-abortion said, “At least $12 million is spent on pro-life in the midterms.” “Last year, some estimates were that pro-life ads were outspent on pro-abortion ads by 35 to 1. Is. So there is incredible amounts of money coming in from abortion advocates. And I think we need to step up our game in terms of money.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) organization reported that, in the final weeks before the election, pro-choice television ads outspent pro-life ads by $19 million to $7.7 million. In 2022, the group wrote that $391 million was spent on pro-choice TV ads, compared to $11 million on GOP ads.

SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser said, “Pro-life and GOP forces must begin preparing for these battles now, raising the funds needed to debunk the lies and deceptions of the abortion lobby, including those perpetrated by their allies in the media. Has been of significant assistance.” “Under this threat, GOP leaders in these states must step up to aid these efforts, just as Governor Mike DeWine and Senator J.D. Vance did during the final stretch in Ohio.”

Vance issued a statement in support of the SBA on Wednesday and called for greater dedication to the pro-life cause.

“For pro-lifers, last night was a solid punch. No sugar coating it. Abandoning an unborn child is not a choice. It is politically stupid and morally repugnant. Instead, we need to understand that Why we lost this battle so we could win the war,” Vance wrote on X.

Pro-choice organizations campaigned heavily in support of Ohio’s Issue 1. ((Photo by Megan Gelsinger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images))

Similarly, Rose called on politicians to continue delivering the pro-life message without softening their pro-choice arguments.

“Politicians need to lead with the true message. They shouldn’t try to have it both ways and say, ‘Okay, we support abortion and in some cases that’s OK, but otherwise we’re the party. Will try to follow the line and support life. I mean, either abortion kills the baby or it doesn’t. Politicians need to be fearless to be truthful and if they are truthful they will seem more authentic. They will win more trust even when people disagree with them. If they’re true,” Rose said.

He said, “To win here, we need courage and foresight. We cannot just step back or just blame our circumstances. We have to redouble our efforts, be smarter and win. And That’s what we’re going to do.” ,

Ohio was one of several states that have passed abortion protection measures since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. Citizens of California, Vermont, and Michigan have also voted to enshrine abortion as a right in their state constitutions. Kansas voters also rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to regulate abortion in the state.

Rose claimed that the harm was fundamentally caused by the lack of proper education on what abortion is.

Lila Rose spoke to Fox News Digital about the results of the Ohio Issue 1 Amendment. (Getty Images)

“People don’t recognize how evil it is. They don’t recognize that it is the murder of a child. And so when we focus on the tangible issues or we go to the opposition’s talking points, those are very misleading ‘reproductive freedom. ‘And words like ‘women’s rights,’ which in no way reflect what abortion really is, which is the murder of a child, then we lose the opportunity to win,” Rose said.

Looking ahead, Rose said, “In the future, we will be involved in a more robust way. And part of that involvement will be pushing forward with the messaging that people need to know before they vote.”

