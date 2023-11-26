Pro-Bitcoin President Miley Wants to Dissolve Argentina’s Central Bank, Here’s Why bitcoinist.com

Pro-Bitcoin President-elect Javier Meili has announced plans to dissolve Argentina’s Central Bank to deal with the country’s economic crisis and inflationary pressures.

Miley will destroy Argentina’s Central Bank

In a press release published by the Office of President Javier Miley on X (formerly Twitter), the administration announced that all official information about Miley’s future government decisions will be communicated exclusively through her X channel.

“The Office of the President-elect of the Argentine Republic announces that the only official information regarding the future government led by Javier Meili is published by this channel,” the press release said.

The publication also officially dismissed recent rumors regarding the fate of Argentina’s Central Bank. According to the statement, the newly elected President of Argentina considered the abolition of the Central Bank a non-negotiable matter.

“In response to false rumors, we want to clarify that the closure of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) is not a negotiable matter,” the publication said.

Earlier in May this year, Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by six percentage points to 97% in an effort to tackle the country’s skyrocketing inflation. Argentina’s inflation has also increased to approximately 143% this year.

Miley’s plan to dissolve the country’s Central Bank and potentially implement a dollarization program is a testament to his vision for the country’s economic recovery. The pro-Bitcoin president has promised to tackle inflation challenges in Argentina and transform the country into a stronger nation.

Miley’s support for Bitcoin sparks heated discussion

Javier Miley’s public support for Bitcoin in Argentina has been a focal point of discussion since his victory in Argentina’s presidential elections.

The pro-Bitcoin libertarian has been a strong supporter of BTC long before he was elected president of Argentina. Following his successful election, rumors have surfaced of the introduction of Bitcoin as official legal tender in Argentina. However, no verified reports have emerged confirming these developments.

Due to Miley’s support for Bitcoin, the adoption of the cryptocurrency has increased significantly in the country. The rise of BTC in Argentina’s markets also coincides with the continued devaluation of the country’s currency, which has fallen by approximately 99% since the beginning of the currency crisis in 2018.

Many crypto enthusiasts have expressed their views on the potential effects of dollarization or the introduction of Bitcoin into the Argentine financial system.

A member of the crypto community has said that ‘Bitcoinizing’ instead of ‘dollarizing’ could make Argentina one of the wealthiest countries. Other members have said that Bitcoin could significantly improve Argentina’s economy compared to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

BTC remains firmly above $37,500 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from The Crypto Times, chart from Tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com