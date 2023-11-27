Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global private tuition market The size was valued at US$ 54.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$ 57.92 billion in 2023 to US$ 105.98 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period.

The increasing importance of literacy has significantly increased the importance of the development of education and allied industries, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period. Technology-based learning with presentations, animations, 3D colorful diagrams and flashcards is increasing the demand for online tuition and is expected to boost the market growth.

Private Tuition Market Growth Drivers The need for increasing competition levels among students Increased spending on education by wealthy parents to help grow the private tuition market

Growing popularity of classroom tuition to aid growth of offline segment

According to mode, the market is divided into offline and online. The offline mode segment is projected to hold a major private tuition market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high popularity of group teaching, classroom teaching, or home teaching over the years.

There is increasing pressure from parents to enhance the development of school children till K-12 segment

Based on application, the market is segmented into up-to-K-12 and post-K-12. The up-to-K-12 segment is dominant. The demand for private tutors is increasing due to the increasing pressure of parents on children in the age group of 10 to 12 due to busy schedules and long working hours, thereby driving growth in the sector.

Academic subject section will increase due to increasing need to pass exams

Based on subject, the market is divided into academic and non-academic. The educational sector is expected to gain significant market share as students look for additional tuition to pass exams and score in difficult-to-learn subjects.

Long-term course segment will increase due to higher efficiency for under-resourced students

On the basis of duration analysis, the market is classified into short-term courses and long-term courses. The long-term course segment is expected to gain significant private tuition market share due to higher efficiency for low-resource students. Long-term courses provide students with continuous development in the ways they learn.

Growing popularity of adaptive and personalized microlearning to boost subject tutoring services segment

By tuition styles, the market is divided into test preparation services and subject tutoring services. The subject learning services segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of personalized and adaptive microlearning among students.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insight into regional development.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Increasing focus of key players on new tutoring center launches to drive market growth

Adoption of competitive strategies such as launching new tuition centers by major players to gain a competitive edge is projected to boost the growth of the private tuition sector during the forecast period. For example, in February 2022, BYJU, an educational technology company, launched 500 offline tuition centers in 200 cities.

Increasing spending on education by wealthy parents to drive market growth

The declining quality of the public school-based education system has shifted the attention of wealthy parents towards private teachers and schools. Parents in developed countries are spending more on education to support their children, thereby boosting the growth of the private tuition market during the forecast period.

However, concerns such as confusion arising due to different teaching methods of school teachers and coaching classes for the same subject are expected to hinder the market growth.

Strong presence of complementary coaching classes to drive market growth in Asia Pacific region

Asia Pacific had the largest market share and was valued at US$31.19 billion in 2022. This growth is attributed to the strong presence of supplementary coaching classes in countries like South Korea, Japan and South East Asian countries.

North America is projected to be a significant market due to the increasing penetration of online tutoring services and increasing initiatives for advanced tutoring services in the region.

Covid-19 impact

Market surges due to school closures during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the private tuition market. The closure of schools during the pandemic increased the demand for online private classes. For example, according to ‘COVID-19 and Social Mobility Impact Brief #1: School closures’ published by The Sutton Trust in April 2020, two-thirds of children who previously received private tuition reported no longer receiving such support. Was found. However, the remaining one-third of students continued their education through online services.

Major Industry Developments:

September 2022 – UK-based private tuition company Tutors International introduces its new website: The main objective of Tutors International was to make the website more user-friendly, accessible to all and easy to navigate.

