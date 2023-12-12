Private intelligence firms say ship attacked as threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen grows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Private intelligence firms said Tuesday that a ship has been attacked off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

The attack on the ship comes as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has led to increased threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels to commercial shipping in the area. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, although rebel military spokesman Brig. General Yahya Sari said that an important announcement will be coming from his side soon.

Private intelligence firms Ambre and Dryad Global confirmed that the attack occurred near the vital Bab el-Mandeb strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

Dryad Global identified the ship attacked as the Strinda, a Norwegian owned-and-operated ship that had broadcast that it had armed guards aboard as it passed through the strait. Ship managers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. The ship, an oil and chemical carrier, was coming from Malaysia and headed for the Suez Canal.

The US and British militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, had earlier reported a fire on an unidentified vessel in Mokha, Yemen, with all crew aboard safe.

The coordinates of that fire match Strinda’s last known location. It was not immediately clear what type of weapon was used in the attack.

The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out several attacks on ships in the Red Sea and have also launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. In recent days, they have threatened to attack any ships they think are either going to Israel or coming from Israel, although there was no immediate clear link between Strinda and Israel.

Analysts suggest the Houthis hope to regain declining popular support after years of civil war in Yemen between it and Saudi-backed forces.

France and the United States have stopped short of saying their ships were targeted in rebel attacks, but have said Houthi drones moved toward their ships and were shot down in self-defense. Washington has so far declined to respond directly to the attacks, as has Israel, whose military continues to describe the ships as not belonging to their country.

Global shipping is increasingly being targeted as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict – even after a cease-fire briefly halted the fighting and Hamas released weapons placed by Israel Hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. The breakdown of the ceasefire and the resumption of punitive Israeli ground attacks and airstrikes on Gaza increases the risk of more maritime attacks.

In November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship belonging to Israel in the Red Sea near Yemen. Rebels still hold the ship near the port city of Hodeida. Separately, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire was attacked by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.

A separate, temporary ceasefire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government continues despite that country’s months-long war. That has raised concerns that any wider conflict at sea – or potential retaliation from Western powers – could reignite tensions in the Arab world’s poorest country.

In 2016, the US launched Tomahawk cruise missiles, which destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory in response to missiles fired at US Navy ships at the time.

Associated Press writer Sammy Magee in Cairo contributed to this report.

John Gambrell, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com