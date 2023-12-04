Private forecasters predict economic growth in BC will slow to 0.5 per cent next year

VICTORIA – Private sector forecasters in British Columbia say they agree with the government’s latest forecast that economic growth will slow next year.

The Economic Forecasting Council, an independent 13-member group, met with Finance Minister Katrin Conroy on Monday and told her they expected growth of 0.5 percent in 2024, slightly lower than Conroy’s recent forecast of 0.7 percent.

BC’s Finance Minister traditionally meets annually with the Forecasting Council before the start of the government’s budget, scheduled for February 22.

Conroy said last week that slowing global economies and inflation in Canada were contributing to his downgraded economic growth forecast.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that most Forecast Council members said the impact of previous Bank of Canada interest rate hikes has not been fully felt and that housing affordability and supply challenges remain.

Opposition BC United finance critic Peter Milobar, who attends forecast council meetings, says he has heard concerns about the lack of future development, now including major oil and gas pipelines, the Kitimat liquefied natural gas terminal and the Site C dam. Projects are nearing completion. ,

“Despite (increased) immigration, there are many structural problems hidden in our economy and it doesn’t look like a recession, in people’s homes they feel like it is a recession,” he told a news conference.

Conroy said last week that B.C.’s economy is projected to grow about one per cent this year, down from the 1.2 per cent growth forecast in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.

