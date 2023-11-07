The world’s two biggest private equity firms have reported huge turnarounds in their fortunes, as KKR raised its fundraising expectations while Carlyle slashed jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive.

The results on Tuesday underlined how the two investment groups, which were roughly the same size a decade ago, are now far apart, with KKR claiming a “noticeable uptick” in fundraising and Carlyle warning staff. Given that “every single expense is on the table”.

KKR is building out its investment operations in infrastructure and property and preparing to launch new major corporate buyout funds in the US and Asia. It is also making more deals after a sharp rise in interest rates over the past 18 months curbed activity across the industry.

Meanwhile, Carlyle said its fundraising this year has been very low, while it expects a prolonged slowdown in broader financial markets. According to Chief Executive Harvey Schwartz, its focus is on reducing costs. “Overall, we are not happy with the fundraising in 2023,” he told analysts.

In third-quarter results, Carlyle said it raised $6.3 billion from its fund, down 11 percent from the second quarter.

Carlyle closed its most recent flagship buyout fund with $14.8 billion in total assets, 20 percent less than its predecessor fund and much less than the $27 billion that former Chief Executive Kewsong Lee exited abruptly last year. Had a goal before leaving.

In contrast, KKR increased its fundraising in the quarter, raising more than $14 billion, “significantly increasing our pipelines around fundraising, deployment and monetization,” according to Chief Financial Officer Robert Levin.

KKR said it will begin raising money for new buyout funds in the US and Asia, which people familiar with the matter expect to be larger than preceding funds. According to the filing, KKR completed fundraising for a US$18.4 billion US buyout fund in 2021 and a US$14.7 billion Asian buyout fund last year. It declined to comment on its fundraising target.

KKR shares rose more than 5 percent while Carlyle shares fell 1 percent.

The change in fortunes led to the failed succession of Carlyle’s three billionaire founders, David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D’Aniello, who founded the New York and Washington-based investment group in 1987. The trio named two dealmakers, Glenn Youngkin and. Kewsong Lee, as co-head in 2017, but Youngkin left after three years due to conflicts with Lee.

Lee resigned last August amid a power struggle, leaving Carlyle without a permanent leader until Schwartz, a former Goldman Sachs executive, was appointed in February.

In contrast, KKR has seen no internal turmoil since it promoted Joseph Bay and Scott Nuttall to co-chief executives in October 2021, cementing the succession of founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts.

there is still a lot of work to do

Since taking the reins at Carlyle, Schwartz has been trying to build a turnaround plan amid a challenging market backdrop of rapidly rising interest rates.

Schwartz offered a pessimistic outlook for dealmaking activity Tuesday, saying “there’s still a lot of work to do.” ,[My] My own view is that low activity levels and low confidence will continue for some time.

Carlyle has cut expenses primarily by cutting investment jobs in areas where it has struggled to raise funds, or sees unexpected growth prospects.

In September it closed its US consumer, media and retail private equity investment group and laid off some investment staff, choosing to focus on areas with better investment opportunities.

Carlyle is cutting more jobs in its U.S. buyout investment team, according to people familiar with the matter. Those layoffs have affected employees in Europe and Asia. Carlyle declined to comment.

The company reported a $40 million decline in expenses during the quarter on an annual basis, about 85 percent of which came from salaries. Schwartz said the cuts will allow the company to invest in areas where it expects future growth.

“Every single expense is on the table,” Chief Financial Officer John Redet told analysts. “There is no such thing as sacred expenditure.”

Carlyle’s earnings beat analysts’ expectations due to a decline in expenses.

Schwartz expressed hope that Carlyle’s fundraising efforts will improve in the fourth quarter as it targeted purchases in Japan and real estate, among other strategies.

Since taking the helm of Carlyle earlier this year, Schwartz has focused on growing its credit and insurance-related investment assets, debt and equity underwriting operations and funds designed for wealthy individuals. He said cost cutting would not come at the expense of the group’s long-term growth.

He has also traveled the world to meet more than 200 large institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds and pensions, including last month at the Future Investment Initiative hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. Is.

When pressed by an analyst to outline new financial targets for Carlyle, Schwartz declined to give a specific time frame, saying that his review of the group was ongoing.

Additional reporting by Eric Platt in New York

