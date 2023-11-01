CVC Capital Partners invests £365m in Six Nations rugby tournament in 2021 – Martin Bureau/AFP

One of Europe’s biggest private equity firms has postponed plans for a blockbuster listing in Amsterdam amid turbulent market conditions.

CVC Capital Partners, which was preparing to float this month, is said to have put its plans on hold for the second time.

The buyout firm previously attempted to float last year but pushed back the plans.

Some institutional shareholders of CVC were expected to sell about 10 per cent of the business through a listing this year for €1.5bn (£1.3bn), according to Bloomberg. The float may reportedly be reconsidered next year if investor sentiment improves.

CVC’s second delay is the latest sign of the chilly environment around new stock market listings, with numbers falling globally as rising interest rates make equities less attractive and debt more expensive to maintain.

The value of shares in rival private equity firm, Bridgepoint, has halved since its launch two years ago.

In the past month, stocks have also been hit by concerns about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, with investors fearing the fighting could spread across the region.

CVC’s postponement, which was first reported by the Financial Times, is a blow to company owners who had hoped to make huge wealth through the float.

The Luxembourg-based firm, which manages assets worth approximately €111bn, is led by co-founders Donald McKenzie, Roly van Rappard and Steve Colts. He became known as the “Buyer King of Europe” due to the huge profits he earned over the years.

In the UK, CVC has stakes in the maker of PG Tips tea, roadside rescue provider RAC and motorway service station operator Moto. CVC invests £365m in Six Nations rugby tournament in 2021.

Other investments across the continent include Swiss luxury watch-maker Breitling, French pasta-maker Panzani and German betting platform Tipico, in addition to about 120 investments in North America, South America and Asia.

CVC is the latest company to abandon listing plans as the market becomes more turbulent.

Germany’s DKV Mobility, tank supplier Renk and French software company Planisware have also abandoned similar plans in recent weeks. Turkish mining company VE Soda abandoned plans to list in London in the summer.

A CVC listing would have allowed the company to face the higher level of scrutiny that comes with a public listing, given the level of secrecy that often surrounds private equity houses.

According to the British Venture Capital Association, companies backed by private equity and venture capital now employ more than two million people across the UK.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com