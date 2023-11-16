Private credit titans grabbing more than half of new deals

breadcrumb trail link

The $1.6 trillion private loan market is attracting interest from all sectors of finance. But only a handful of companies are really reaping the benefits.

Bloomberg News

Silas Brown and Francesca Veronesi

Published on November 16, 2023 • 5 min read

Top dogs in direct lending such as Ares Management Corp. and Blackstone Inc. are deploying more than half of the market’s capital, according to a new report from the Alternative Credit Council, an industry body. It’s troubling news for the many newcomers competing for a slice of Wall Street’s hottest market.

While barely a week has gone by this year without news of another asset manager attempting to enter the fee-rich sector, deals are dominated by the largest incumbents. About 58% of the total capital deployed by private credit managers globally is estimated to come from firms that lend more than $10 billion per year, according to the ACC report released on Thursday.

“The clear result of this trend is that the market is becoming increasingly concentrated around larger lenders,” according to the report.

Private lenders have invaded the void left by banks that shied away from risky loans amid fears of an economic recession. The report estimates that in 2022, the last year for which data is available, direct lenders deployed $333 billion in cash, a 60% increase from the previous year.

Since the start of 2022, banks have struggled to sell bad loans on their balance sheets, making them cautious about underwriting new leveraged buyouts. These big lenders may see renewed competition for jumbo deals if they begin to regain their appetite.

But as the market grows, the largest, established players are becoming more dominant. Blackstone raises $8 billion in first closing of new direct lending fund. Oaktree Capital Management plans to raise more than $18 billion, which would be the largest private credit fund ever.

Blackstone gets $8 billion in first closing of direct lending fund

They are also able to raise more cash for individual deals. For example, the direct lender is working on providing a €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion) unitranch loan to support the potential acquisition of online classifieds company Adevinta.

Peter Lockhead, co-head of ICG’s direct lending strategy, said in the ACC report that private credit managers are “currently the only solution for many borrowers.”

The Financing the Economy report, produced in partnership with SS&C Technologies, collected responses from 56 private credit managers and investors collectively managing approximately $914 billion. It found that the biggest factor affecting the portfolio of private credit firms is the increase in interest rates.

While this is a boon for lenders as they collect higher rates on loans, there is also a risk that companies will struggle to maintain their growing debt burdens.

“Our real focus now is absolutely on liquidity,” Blair Jacobson, co-head of European credit at Ares, said on the sidelines of the SuperReturns Investor 2023 conference in Zurich this week.

Some people are already feeling stressed. Direct lenders have recently taken the keys to many businesses that have violated loan terms. About 8% of respondents said more than 21% of their portfolios have required crisis-type interventions such as contract waivers, payment holidays and cash-to-PIK – effectively paying the interest with more debt – in the past year.

“We remain cautious as macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions are still volatile and there remains uncertainty about how the higher rate environment will play out for some of these borrowers,” Mark Chourimootoo, portfolio manager at Hefin Capital Management, said in the report. Will be affected.”

deal

Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. have closed a $450 million private debt financing for New York-based hospitality and hotel management company Highgate.

Investment banks and private lending companies are working to provide up to €3 billion in loans to support the potential purchase of German metering company Techem GmbH.

Golub Capital is leading a $2.25 billion unitranche loan for Enverus, a data and analytics provider for the energy and power industry.

Warburg Pincus subsidiary Adventure Holdings has secured a $75 million private loan from Muzinich and Pierfront Capital to refinance its existing debt.

A group of lenders led by Barings closed more than $1 billion of private debt financing for Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of NextGen Healthcare Inc.

HPS Investment Partners is set to provide a direct loan package of about €750 million for parking-app business Easypark AB to support its acquisition of a rival firm.

KKR & Co. was the lead arranger of a $235 million financing for Shaw Development as part of the company’s acquisition by Madison Dearborn Partners last month.

Partners Group Holding AG is set to finance its potential purchase of Rosen Group with bank funding, striking a blow to private credit funds willing to support the deal.

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa are paying off a $500 million loan for EG Group Ltd., a global network of gas stations and snack shops.

Compliance management software solutions provider Navex Global has secured a $1.2 billion loan from a consortium of private credit lenders led by Antares Capital.

Blackstone Inc. provided NextDecade Corporation with an investment-grade private loan for the company’s Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas.

fundraising

Hefin Capital Management is looking to raise more than €8 billion from institutional investors for its fifth major direct loan fund

Brinley Partners, led by co-founders Kerry Dolan and Kirsten Hagen, is trying to raise at least $1 billion for its second private credit fund.

Barings LLC is planning an Australian private credit fund that seeks to provide an alternative to banks and the bond market

Hong Kong-based Pacific Aegis Capital Management and local financier Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit will launch their $300 million private credit fund on Nov. 30.

Blue Owl Capital Corp. II and FS KKR Capital Corp. are the latest business development firms to tap the U.S. investment-grade market, as blue-chip firms front-load deals ahead of the seasonal holiday recession in the U.S.

Oak Hill Advisors plans to begin taking investor commitments for a new private debt fund, OLEND, launching later this month

Blackstone’s BCRED begins marketing for its first private credit CLO: $394.3 million transaction led by Wells Fargo

job goes on

First Eagle Alternative Credit has appointed Larry Holzenthaler as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Senior Alternative Strategist

Indonesia Investment Authority appoints Hiroshi Gozali Masehi to focus on hybrid capital

Australian credit fund manager Centuria Bass Credit has appointed Lachlan Tracey as managing director and co-head of execution, capital markets head in its Sydney office.

