Private credit rebounds in crypto sector with 55% surge in 2023

(Bloomberg) — More companies are using blockchain-based private loans as they look for financing in a world of increased interest rates, leading to a partial revival in a sector that had slumped amid last year’s crypto crisis. .

Active private loans through digital ledgers have surged 55% since the start of 2023 to nearly $408 million as of Nov. 28, according to loan tracking platform RWA.xyz. That’s still down from a peak of about $1.5 billion last June — and a fraction of the fast-growing $1.6 trillion traditional market for personal loans.

While borrowing costs vary from deal to deal, some blockchain protocols charge less than 10%, while traditional providers charge double-digit rates in the current environment, based on data from RWA.xyz and private-credit lenders. Are demanding.

Champions of digital ledgers say they make deals and repayments transparent because blockchains are open to public scrutiny, and software called smart contracts can monitor stress and automatically back out loans or collateral. .

“Increased on-chain transparency and liquidation mechanisms have reduced the risk of lending,” said Agost Makszyn, co-founder of Lendary (Asia) Capital, an alternative investment management group. “This is likely to result in lower borrowing rates compared to traditional private loans, which are often slower and have longer liquidation processes.”

Traditional private debt has been branded too opaque by companies like bond giant Pimco and the European Central Bank. The industry has tripled in size since 2015, providing loans to small companies, buyout financing, real estate and infrastructure. Investors are scrambling to invest in the asset class.

In the blockchain version, protocols like Centrifuge, Maple Finance and Goldfinch can allow investors to pool or access funds, typically using the Ethereum blockchain and stable coins like USDC that are pegged to the dollar. Borrowers access funds under terms codified in smart contracts.

Protocols can take steps such as structuring loans or collateralizing them with real-world assets to increase investor confidence. RWA.xyz data shows that consumer, auto and fintech sectors account for the largest share of active loans by value, followed by real estate, carbon projects and crypto trading.

Sidney Powell, co-founder of Maple Finance, said, “We will look to leverage the fact that we are using blockchain and smart contracts to manage our loans, remove costs and close loans faster and gain a competitive edge. Let’s use.”

turbulent history

Maple Finance was one of the digital-asset organizations affected by last year’s $1.5 trillion crypto bust. The crash bankrupted many businesses – including Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire – and wiped out leveraged positions within the crypto ecosystem that chased too-good-to-be-true speculative yields without proper care of risk. Was doing.

The debacle tarnished the idea of ​​crypto lending, even though the losses stemmed from so-called decentralized lending to digital-asset projects rather than real-world enterprises. The total value of decentralized lending has surged 120% year-on-year to nearly $22 billion, but remains well below the record high of $54 billion reached in April 2022, Defilama data shows.

The digital-asset industry is recovering from last year’s turmoil, but it also faces other problems, such as unequal access to banks, which are wary of crypto’s role in illicit activity. Doubt complicates the act of transferring between tokens and fiat currency. Traditional finance is also uncertain about digital ledgers and potential security risks because blockchains are relatively new and complex.

Another obstacle is that the crypto loan market lacks a credit rating system unlike traditional finance, which prevents a full understanding of the risks, said Tom Wan, a researcher at digital-asset fund provider 21.co.

receivable financing

Activity is still intense. In early 2023, Maple Finance and AQRU enabled Intero Capital Solutions LLC to initially access $3 million in stablecoins from a blockchain-based credit pool. Later in the year, Goldfinch provided $1.35 million in stablecoins to fintech firm FaZe in Singapore, its first callable loan. Callable loans allow lenders to demand principal repayment at regular intervals.

Intero specializes in receivables financing and has pledged its US federal tax exemption as collateral. The deal allowed the firm to “access capital quickly and at favorable lending rates in an irreversible, transparent and predictable transaction environment, which will not always be the case with liquidity obtained from private credit markets,” said its co-founder Tom De La. Rue said.

According to Charlie Yu, co-founder of RWA.xyz, one difference between blockchain-based personal loans versus traditional non-bank loans is that the former offer a more fixed rate, while the latter are usually variable. Digital bookkeeping cuts out manual back-office layers that can drive up costs, he said.

“Some of these cost savings are passed on to issuers,” You said. “It also enables lower origination size issuances that cannot be done through traditional methods, especially if the financing structure is complex.”

Whether private debt will ever flow into blockchain in large quantities is an open question. While tokenization – creating digital representations of real-world assets – could lead to more collateral for lending, much depends on whether the crypto sector can repair its tarnished reputation.

–With the help of Siddharth Shukla.

