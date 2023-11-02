Prioritizing investment return objectives

How to maximize your investment returns.

I was recently talking to an entrepreneur who gave up an investment because it didn’t require the company to have the opportunity for at least 10x growth. I told them that the level of returns is reasonable when investing in small businesses under $5MM, but they should consider lowering their ROI threshold when investing in larger companies. My reasoning was twofold: (1) it is difficult for larger companies to grow as fast as small businesses, so the growth percentage will be lower; And (2) you can make “a lot” of money in dollars on a larger company investment, even if the ROI is only 3x-5x. This post will help you know when to focus on percentage returns vs. dollar returns when assessing your investment opportunities.

Path 1—Invest in a Small Company for a 10X Growth Opportunity

Let’s say you’re looking to invest in a business with $2MM revenue that you can grow to $20MM revenue (10x opportunity). That $2MM business was generating $200K cash flow and you buy it for $600K at a 3x EBITDA multiple. And, when you sell it, the business is doing $2MM of EBITDA, and you can realistically get a 4x EBITDA multiple on the sale as a larger business. So, you sell it for $8MM, resulting in a nice return on invested capital of 13x. You made $7.4MM in the process over the five years you owned the company – that’s a 68% average annual IRR. good job!

Path Two—Invest in a Medium Company for a 5X Growth Opportunity

In this case, you are investing in a business with $20MM revenue that you can grow to $100MM revenue (5x opportunity). That $20MM business was generating $2MM cash flow and you buy it for $8MM at a 4x EBITDA multiple. And, when you sell it, the business is making $10MM of cash flow, and you can get an 8x EBITDA multiple on the sale as a realistically larger business, because private equity investors look for companies with high cash flow. Are ready to pay the premium for. , So, you sell it for $80MM, resulting in a nice 10x return on invested capital. You made $72 million in the process over the five years you owned the company – that’s an impressive 58% average annual IRR. Wonderful!

comparison of both paths

If you were that entrepreneur I mentioned earlier, you would have only taken the first path, because it is the path that has enabled the opportunity for 10x growth. And, at the end of the day you will be happy with 13x return on invested capital and 58% annual IRR. But, should he have been happy? If he could have instead gone the other way, which was only a 5x growth opportunity, he would have returned $64.6MM more capital, even though it would result in a 10x lower return on invested capital and a 58% lower annual IRR. He was so focused on achieving that 10x growth metric, that he didn’t pay attention to the bigger picture of a ton of money being left “off the table” by not investing in path two.

Key points to understand

One of the key things to understand in this comparison is what happened to business valuation multiples as the business grew larger. The business in path one started at a 3x EBITDA multiple as a $200K EBITDA business, and expanded to a 4x EBITDA multiple as a $2MM EBITDA business. This means the 25% return had nothing to do with business growth, it had everything to do with how investors value larger businesses.

And then, if you continue this exercise for the sale of the larger business in path two, after starting at a 4x valuation, the EBITDA multiple increases to 8x as a $10MM EBITDA business. This means that the 50% return had nothing to do with the growth of the business, it had everything to do with how investors value larger businesses. The point here is that there are material economies of scale when valuing companies, and it is generally better to drive a larger sales multiple. Many roll-up stories are based on that exact hypothesis: buy 10 companies at 3x and sell them at 8x, without doing a single thing operationally. You simply put businesses together into one entity to create shareholder value.

closing thoughts

So, what does all this mean for you? Don’t focus so much on meeting your single metric (10x growth in this case study), that you lose sight of the forest through the trees. Would you rather brag about your 10x growth story that helped make $7.4MM, or brag about your 5x growth story that helped make $72MM. I don’t know about you, but the latter definitely sounds more attractive to me. Hopefully, you’ll have a better understanding of when to focus on multiples or percentages of growth, and when to focus on dollar growth instead. Good luck with resetting your growth and return objectives and you’ll be celebrating all the way to the bank.

George Deeb is a partner in Red Rocket Ventures and author of 101 Startup Lessons-An Entrepreneur’s Handbook,

