Pringles and The Caviar Company are selling a $140 'Crisps and Caviar' box

Caviar, the signature dish, has gone viral on TikTok, making the salty bite a popular addition to everything from fried chicken to potato chips — including Pringles.

The popular chip has teamed up with The Caviar Company in California to create a box called the “Crisps & Caviar Collection”.

Petra Higbee, co-founder and CEO of The, said, “I have been a lifelong fan of Pringles since childhood and we at Caviar Company have been pairing Pringles. We have begun conversations about how we could potentially launch a new brand in early 2023. How can we cooperate formally? the caviar company told Fox Business.

“After some extensive product testing (my favorite part of working in the food industry!) to discover the perfect flavor combinations, designing and bringing to life the perfect on-the-go snack kits and flights, we’ Crisps’ and collection of caviar…”

Enjoy your Pringles with caviar? This dish has now gone viral on TikTok and you can enjoy this dish without reservations or a white tablecloth. (Joseph Weaver for The Caviar Company/Fox News)

This collection was designed for both the “caviar curious” and the “caviar connoisseur” to make this innovative delicacy accessible to the masses.

“Pringles is always looking for unique ways to satisfy our fans’ latest flavor cravings, and this collection with The Caviar Company is a testament to our commitment to providing fans a delicious experience that blends innovation, flavor and sophistication. Matches,” Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles, shared in a statement with Fox Business.

The collaboration has three options for caviar lovers ranging from $49 to $140, depending on how much caviar you want.

The first tier of the collection, “Pringles x The Caviar Company Smoky Shores” includes a 1 ounce tin of Smoked Trout Roe, a 1 ounce container of Crème Fraîche and a 2.5 ounce container of Sour Cream & Onion Pringles – valued at $49.00.

The second tier in the collection, “Pringles

You can choose between three different boxes and choose the perfect flavor combination, each with its own unique profile. (Joseph Weaver for The Caviar Company/Fox News)

The third and final tier of the collection includes Pringles A Caviar Flight, “Pringles x The Caviar Company Crisps and Caviar Flight”.

The flights come with a 1 ounce tin of Smoked Trout Roe and Classic White Sturgeon Caviar as well as 2.5 ounce cans of three popular flavors of Pringles: Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ – available for $140.00.

A media representative from The Caviar Company shared with Fox, “Flavor kits provide consumers an on-the-go option to enjoy caviar – transforming the traditional white tablecloth experience to fit modern times. so that they can enjoy them wherever they are or may go.” Business.

Since the collaboration first launched, the kits have been selling out every day – the “Crisps & Caviar Flight” is a firm favorite among fans.

The ‘Crisps & Caviar Flight’ has been a fan favorite since launching, accounting for 56% of the collection’s sales. (Joseph Weaver for The Caviar Company/Fox News)

,[Sales] “There will definitely be an increase as we get closer to the holiday gift-giving season,” a spokesperson for Pringles shared with Fox Business.

Higbee explained that, to no surprise to the caviar team, the “Crisps & Caviar Flight” has been the most popular kit in the collection, accounting for 56% of sales so far.

“While reviews have also been rave for the individual tasting kits, audiences have yet to choose a favorite flavor combination, with Smoky Shores (representing 23% of sales so far) and Salt of the Sea (representing 21% of sales so far) The sales split between .% of sales to date.”

Fans of both Pringles and caviar have shared their love for this unique combination on social media, including some of the biggest names in social media.

‘Salt of the Sea’ – a 1 ounce tin of classic white sturgeon caviar, 1 ounce crème fraîche and original Pringles chips – represents 21% of sales since its launch on September 19. (Joseph Weaver for The Caviar Company/Fox News)

The rep said, “Even Bravo stars like Erin Lichty — who infamously served the combo on a Real Housewives episode — shared their thoughts on the kit, encouraging Pringles lovers and caviar-curious people to try it. Did.”

Pringles and The Caviar Company teamed up to create the perfect snack with BBQ and some notes of sour cream and onion.

Jenkins shared, “Teaming up with The Caviar Company has been vital in expertly and authentically co-crafting this curated collection, working by hand to ensure the perfect combination of flavor, aroma and texture in every bite. to do.”

Pringles have caught on to the latest trend by putting caviar on everything and now you can even enjoy the salty combination with your box of ‘Crisps and Caviar’. (Joseph Weaver for The Caviar Company/Fox News)

The Caviar Company and Pringles plan to integrate new holiday tags to any “Crisps & Caviar” collection sets purchased as gifts this season.

“Within the first few days of launch (September 19), consumers had filled all delivery windows through the end of October,” Higbee shared.

“Since then, we have continued to introduce new delivery dates throughout November and December and have planned deliveries of customer orders for the New Year’s Eve celebration,” Higbee said.

