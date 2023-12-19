DENVER, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (the “Fund”) today announced that it has approved the renewal of the Fund’s share repurchase program. Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Fund may purchase up to approximately 2.1% of its outstanding common shares in the open market beginning January 21, 2024 through January 21, 2025. As part of its evaluation of options to enhance shareholder value, the Board appointed ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) is authorized to repurchase common shares of the Fund at such time and in such amounts as the Adviser believes will enhance shareholder value.

The Board and Advisors continually analyze options to enhance shareholder value and potentially reduce the discount between the market price of the Fund’s common shares and the net asset value (“NAV”) per share. The Board and the Adviser believe that the share repurchase program can further these objectives because the program allows the Fund to acquire its shares in the open market at a discount to NAV, which will increase NAV and potentially provide additional liquidity. While providing benefits to the remaining shareholders. In trading fund shares. The Board will monitor the repurchase program and continue to consider strategic options to enhance shareholder value over the long term.

The Fund’s repurchase program will be implemented on a discretionary basis under the direction of the Adviser. There is no assurance that the Fund will purchase shares at any specific discount level or in any specific amount or that any share repurchase will result in an increase in the market price of the Fund’s shares.

Investing in the Fund is not suitable for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The fund is designed as a long-term investment, not a trading vehicle.

Investing in the Fund involves risk, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment and investment grade. (i.e., “junk bonds”). The Fund’s net asset value will vary and its distribution rate may vary and both may be affected by a number of factors, including changes in market spreads over a specified benchmark, market interest rates and the performance of broader equity markets. Is. The Fund’s use of leverage may result in increased net asset value fluctuations. Therefore, before investing you should carefully consider the risks you take when you invest in the Fund’s common shares.

Securities backed by commercial real estate assets are subject to the same market risks as direct ownership of commercial real estate assets, including, but not limited to, declines in the value of real estate, declines in rental or occupancy rates, and risks related to general . Local economic conditions.

The Fund’s investment objectives and policies are not designed to return the initial investment to investors who purchase shares.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain the annual report or semi-annual report that includes this and other information, visit www.principalcef.com or call 855.838.9485. Please read these carefully before investing,

Shares of closed-end investment companies often trade at a discount to their net asset value and initial offering prices.

Not FDIC Insured Price may decrease. no bank guarantee

This fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares for sale like open-end mutual funds. Since the initial public offering, the fund now trades on the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares must place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market price.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. Is the investment advisor to the fund.

Principal Real Estate Investors LLC is the Fund’s investment sub-adviser. Principal Real Estate Investors LLC ALPS Advisors, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributors, Inc. FINRA member firm.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software to the financial services and health care industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Nearly 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, ranging from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market companies, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available here www.ssctech.com ,

About SS&C ALPS Consultants

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products to advisors and institutions. With over $20 billion under management as of September 30, 2023, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager providing portfolio building blocks, active insights and investment results to clients across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. Offers an unwavering drive to guide. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About Major Real Estate Investors

The leading real estate investor manages or sub-advises $95.5 billion in commercial real estate assets as of September 30, 2023. The firm’s real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment options. Principal Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and member of the Principal Financial Group®.

