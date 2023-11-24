Prince’s Trust hosts festive bazaar

Youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, is holding its first Festive Bazaar on Saturday (25 November) to celebrate young entrepreneurs.

The market at Battersea Power Station celebrates the next generation of entrepreneurs and aims to raise awareness of how the Prince’s Trust helps young people overcome challenges in their lives and achieve their dreams of becoming their own bosses.

Prince’s Trust ambassadors and famous faces supporting the day will include entrepreneur and musician Levi Roots, actor and disability campaigner, Adam Pearson, and Made in Chelsea star, Verity Bowditch, who is also the founder of Battersea Power Station-based vegan restaurant, Clean. Is one of. kitchen.

Additionally, the event will spotlight young Black entrepreneurs from charities including Frank – Organic Skincare by Kyle Frank; Enhance your plants – hand-painted plant pots and vases, home accessories and more by Lewis Grant; Nwanne – organic and hand-crafted candles and home fragrances by Maggie Ibiam; and CatchyGifts – stationery, stickers and accessories by Kieran Bond.

All the stallholders are young people who have set up their businesses with support from the Trust’s Enterprise Programme; A free course that helps young entrepreneurs explore ideas to start their own business. The program provides young people with the tools, guidance, mentorship and funding to bring their business idea to reality.

This year, the Trust is celebrating 40 years of the enterprise programme, which has supported more than 90,000 young people since it launched in 1983. All over the UK to start your own business.

Jo McKnight, head of enterprise at The Prince’s Trust, said: “We are excited to be back at Battersea Power Station to give visitors the chance to shop with these incredible businesses ahead of the festive season.

“As we look back on 40 years of our enterprise programme, it is wonderful to think that these young stallholders are just a handful of the 90,000 who have been supported to start a business through The Prince’s Trust. When you shop with them, you get a glimpse of how much this generation can achieve when given the right support and opportunity. They have so much to offer and I can’t wait to see what they do with their business and beyond.”

Source: www.business-live.co.uk