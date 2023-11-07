Prince William leaves small business owners crying after Singapore appearance

Prince William is currently flying solo to Singapore for the Earthshot Awards, and while the main event is Tuesday’s glittering ceremony, the Prince of Wales’ appearance at a ceremony honoring the nominees on Monday inspired an emotional reaction from one business owner Did.

The royal looked smart as ever in his trademark navy suit, but it was his tie that got people talking. William completed his formal look with a floral print tie made from plastic bottles made by Italian brand Wilmoc, and when the ties’ founder learned he had the royal seal of approval, he was overwhelmed with emotion.

“Not really sure why our Twitter traffic was going up,” the WIimok founder posted alongside a photo of the royal wearing the brand’s tie, adding: “As a small business owner, I’m literally In tears. Thank you!”

© GettyPrince William delights a small business owner

In another heartfelt post, which featured William in his now famous accessory, Wilmok wrote: “I have no words, thank you so much!!!!!” He later added: “Christmas came early this year.”

Of his designs, Wilmoch says his creations are: “Old school fashion for the modern gentleman,” very fitting for the Prince of Wales, shall we say!

Wilmok’s fans were pleased with the brand’s good fortune, commenting: “When our prince supports you, so do we!” And: “So happy for you and your business!”

Another wrote: “Congratulations, this is huge!” With a fourth addition: “Congratulations, what a thrill!”

© Tim Rooke/ShutterstockPrince William is a champion of sustainability

What are Wilmok relations?

William’s floral print tie costs £40 and is made from 100% recycled plastic, with each item recycling approximately 3.5 plastic bottles.

The website reads, “Our mission is to create high-end sustainable fashion accessories at revolutionary prices while helping underprivileged children achieve their dreams.”

With such a remarkable mission, it’s no surprise that Prince William is a fan, and given that Earthshot’s entire purpose is to find solutions to some of Earth’s biggest environmental issues, it’s an obvious choice. Shahi has chosen a brand with the hope of helping Mother Nature.

What is Earthshot Awards?

Launched in October 2020, the Earthshot Prize is based on five ‘Earthshot’ goals: protecting and restoring nature; Fix our climate; clean our air; Revitalize our oceans; Create a waste-free world. For everything you need to know about the Earthshot Awards, head over to Hello! Listen to the latest episode of the Kay Wright Royal Podcast…

Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems by 2030.

