Prince William arrives in Singapore for Earthshot Award

SINGAPORE – Prince William arrived in Singapore on Sunday for the first Earthshot Awards to be held in Asia to support environmental innovators with solutions to fight climate change and save the planet.

Dozens of people waved British flags and welcomed him with loud cheers. William, 41, shook hands with many of them during the walk, signed autographs and playfully took selfies with many of them.

“It’s great to be back in Singapore for this year’s Earthshot Awards ceremony after eleven years,” he said in a statement upon landing. “Singapore’s bold vision to become a leader in environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.”

“He has this charm,” said Singaporean Johannes Mario, who was welcoming William at the airport. He added, “He really … fights for the climate. I believe it’s a really good cause for the future of our generation.”

Before arriving at Singapore’s Changi Airport and greeting the crowds, William stood on the top floor for a stunning view of the 40-metre-high Rain Vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall, which burst onto the green to mark his arrival. Was illuminated by. He was also shown a tree planted in his honor in the indoor garden at the base of the waterfall.

The heir to the British throne last visited Singapore with his wife Princess Catherine in 2012. Traveling alone this time, William is focused on the Earthshot Prize, which he and his Royal Foundation charity launched in 2020 to promote innovative solutions and technologies to tackle global warming. Reduce its impact on the environment.

The names of the five winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday. Each will receive one million pounds ($1.2 million) to help scale their projects to broader global reach. This year fifteen finalists representing six continents were selected from 1,300 nominees. The winners are from five categories: nature conservation, clean air, ocean restoration, waste elimination and climate change.

William will address the star-studded ceremony, which will be hosted by English actor Hannah Waddingham. Celebrities including wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha are expected to attend the event.

The inaugural ceremony was held in London in 2021, followed by Boston last year. The award’s name refers to the late President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech, which challenged Americans to reach the Moon by the end of that decade. This inspired the prince and his colleagues to set a common goal to find solutions to serious environmental problems by 2030.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said William will meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his four-day visit and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon at the Istana Palace – one of Singapore’s oldest heritage sites.

William, a keen sportsman, will also try his hand at dragon boating, a popular sport in Singapore and many parts of the world. He will also meet Singaporeans and see how local organizations are working to protect and restore the planet.

William’s office at Kensington Palace said Singapore was chosen to host this year’s awards ceremony because of its role as a “hub of innovation” in Southeast Asia.

Williams will also participate in the United for Wildlife summit, which will include representatives from law enforcement agencies, conservation groups and corporations working to combat the illegal wildlife products trade, which is estimated to be worth $20 billion annually.

The spelling of Robert Irwin’s name has been corrected in this version of the story.

