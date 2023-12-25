Prince Louis’ holiday outfit looks familiar for a reason

OE Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Prince Louis on Christmas Day 2023″ src=’class=’caas-img’>

OE Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Prince Louis on Christmas Day 2023

Prince Louis made a fashion statement on Christmas Day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child joined his parents and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, for the royal family’s annual church visit on Christmas. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ family wore blue and green outfits, with Louis’s tartan pants tying their look together.

Besides earning style points, Prince Louis’ outfit shows how much he’s grown up. While the 5-year-old royal is known to wear shorts with knee socks, Louis has recently started wearing long pants, a classic look for upper-class boys in Britain. Earlier this month, Prince Louis wore one of his first pairs of pants to Princess Kate’s annual Christmas concert.

Last Easter, Prince Louis wore his shorts and knee socks with a blazer and tie for the first time, showing that his fashion was changing with his age.

“It was the first time we’d seen her younger brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales wore sky blue instead of navy was amazing,” British children’s clothing designer Rachel Riley tells People. Chosen, which made the costume more fun and vintage-appropriate. He also matched his mother and sister perfectly, something he can still do as the youngest brother.”

The blue and green tartan pants may have been heavily influenced by Prince George. For a historic photo with Queen Elizabeth, then-Prince Charles, and Prince William, which was released in early 2020, George wore very similar tartan pants. The photo was also taken around Christmas when the family gathered for their annual holiday lunch before moving to Sandringham in 2019.

Sameer Hussain/WireImage

Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall at Christmas 2023″ src=’class=’caas-img’>

Sameer Hussain/WireImage

Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall at Christmas 2023

RELATED: See the best photos of the royal family’s 2023 Christmas outing

Before Prince Louis, his older brother Prince George was known for his shorts and knee socks combination even in winter.

Prince George first wore long pants in public in May 2018 at the wedding of his uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As a page boy, George wore a miniature version of the blues and royals coat that Harry and Prince William wore for the ceremony.

By the following year, Prince George leaned towards longer pants, including during a traditional Christmas Day outing to church at Sandringham in 2019.

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage; Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Kate Middleton in tartan

Princess Kate, 41, is a big fan of tartan, especially during trips to Scotland. She has chosen to wear this pattern herself on Christmas Day, including in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis and in 2013 in a blue and green Alexander McQueen ensemble.

The royal mother is also known for her fondness of recycling clothes, so it’s no surprise that her children use handmade clothing from each other.

Can’t get enough coverage of The People’s Royals? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Sameer Hussain/WireImage

Prince Louis and Mia Tindall at Christmas 2023″ src=’class=’caas-img’>

Sameer Hussain/WireImage

Prince Louis and Mia Tindall at Christmas 2023

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Celebrate Christmas With New Siblings Only Pic

For the traditional walk to church on Christmas Day, Prince Louis held hands with Mia Tindall, the 9-year-old daughter of her father and Prince William’s cousin Zara. While Prince George walked independently, Princess Charlotte held her mother’s hand.

After the service, he greeted well-wishers who were waiting for him outside before heading back to Sandringham House for the turkey feast.

Sameer Hussain/WireImage

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall at Christmas 2023″ src=’class=’caas-img’>

Sameer Hussain/WireImage

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall at Christmas 2023

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Source