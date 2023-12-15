Prince Harry wins phone hacking case against British tabloid publisher, awarded £140,000

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry on Friday won his phone hacking case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and was awarded more than 140,000 pounds ($180,000) in the first of several of his lawsuits to go to trial against British tabloids. given.

Justice Timothy Fancourt in the High Court found that phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group newspapers over many years and that private investigators were “an integral part of the system” to gather information unlawfully. He said that newspaper executives knew about the practice and covered it up.

Fancourt said she awarded damages to the Duke of Sussex for 15 of the 33 newspaper articles at issue in the lawsuit, which were the result of unlawful information gathering and which resulted in the misuse of Harry’s private information.

The judge also added damages for the distress caused to the Duke and an additional sum for aggravated damages to “reflect a feeling of special injury and outrage” at the fact that two directors of Trinity Mirror were aware of the activity. And he didn’t stop it.

“Instead of doing that, they turned a blind eye to what was going on and covered it up,” Fancourt said. “If the illegal conduct had been stopped, Duke’s misuse of personal information would have ended much sooner.”

King Charles III’s estranged younger son Harry had demanded 440,000 pounds ($560,000) as part of a crusade against the British media that overcame his family’s long-standing dislike of litigation and Making him the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court. In more than a century.

His appearance in the witness box over two days in June sparked a drama as he alleged that Mirror Group newspapers had employed journalists who monitored voicemails to learn about him and other family members. Private investigators were hired to use deception and illegal methods.

“I believe that phone hacking was on an industrial scale at at least three newspapers at that time,” Harry insisted in the High Court. “It is beyond any doubt.”

The judge said that in Harry’s own testimony there was “a tendency to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception,” which was not the case. He added that Mirror Group “is not responsible for all illegal activities directed at Duke.”

Brian Melly, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com