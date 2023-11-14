Prince Harry will offer an olive branch to King Charles on his 75th birthday

King Charles ‘will receive call’ from Prince HarryChris Jackson – Getty Images

King Charles celebrates his 75th birthday today – plans are well underway to celebrate the monarch on his big day.

The king will host a reception for NHS nurses and midwives, while a ceremonial gun salute will be fired at several important royal sites.

It is believed that Charles will host a private dinner amongst friends and family at Clarence House later in the day (November 14).

While we can expect many from ‘The Firm’ to be in attendance, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle won’t be there to celebrate.

Earlier in the Sunday Times, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had declined an invitation to an intimate family meal.

However, it is now understood that Harry has not been contacted regarding the programme.

Samir Hussain – Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Prince told Cosmopolitan UK: “In response to UK media headlines, no contact has been made regarding invitations to Her Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

But the reportedly rocky relationship between the pair may be thawing, as Prince Harry is thought to be phoning his father on his birthday.

Well-placed sources have told the BBC that Harry, who is now in the US with his family, will make a birthday phone call to his father.

As well as celebration and revelry, the King will use his birthday as a launchpad for the Coronation Food Project.

The project, led by King Charles, aims to create distribution centers to connect surplus food to people with around 14 million believed to be struggling to afford food due to cost-of-living pressures.

Speaking at the Big Issue, King Charles said: “The need for food is as real and urgent a problem as food waste. If a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, it would solve two problems at once.

“I sincerely hope that this Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that – saving more surplus food, and distributing it to those who need it most.”

You might also like

Source