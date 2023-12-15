Prince Harry to seek outcome of phone-hacking lawsuit against UK publisher

By Michael Holden and Sam Tobin

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry will learn on Friday whether he has won his case against a newspaper publisher over allegations of phone-hacking and other illegal acts, the latest in his legal war against the British tabloid press. This is the biggest decision till date.

The prince – who became the first senior British royal in 130 years to testify in court by appearing as a key witness at the trial in June – is suing MGN, publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Harry and around 100 other claimants – including actors, sports stars, celebrities and people who had affairs with high-profile celebrities – are taking legal action over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011 .

He says senior editors and executives at MGN were aware of the wrongdoing and approved of it. Reach-owned MGN says their allegations are not supported by evidence.

Judge Timothy Fancourt will deliver his ruling at 1030 GMT at the High Court in London.

Harry, King Charles’s younger son and fifth claimant to the throne, was selected as one of four test cases for the trial. Over two days of giving evidence, he said he had been targeted by MGN for 15 years, starting in 1996, and is seeking damages of around £440,000 ($550,000).

When asked how he would feel if the court concluded that he was not a victim of phone-hacking, he said, “I would feel some injustice.”

While the publisher acknowledged that Harry had been the victim of unlawful information-gathering on one occasion, saying he was not entitled to damages of more than £500, his lawyer said there was no evidence that the prince had The phone was hacked. All.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California with his American wife Meghan, the Duke of Sussex has made it his mission to rid the British press of people he accuses of being “criminals masquerading as journalists.” Apply, especially from senior officers and editors. ,

His luck so far has been mixed.

He won the right to hear a similar phone-hacking case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, which he brought against high-profile celebrities including singer Elton John.

But earlier this week, he lost a bid to win a defamation claim against the same publisher without a trial, with legal fees costing at least £50,000.

His allegations of illegal behavior at News Group Newspapers, the Sun’s publisher, News Corp will also be heard, but the judge rejected his bid to have the phone-hacking claims considered.

(Writing by Michael Holden; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

