Prince Harry, others to be honored as ‘Living Legends of Aviation’ – MyNewsLA.com

Prince Harry will be among four people inducted as “Living Legends of Aviation” at the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills this month, officials said Wednesday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a British Army veteran and pilot who has served 10 years of military service, “flying training missions in the US, UK and Australia, as well as combat missions in Afghanistan with allied forces and countless Saved the lives of civilians.” , and creator of the Invictus Games for wounded service members and veterans around the world,” according to the group.

Other “Living Legends” are Steve Hinton, an American aviator who held the world speed record from 1979–89 and has flown as a pilot for film and television projects since 1977; Fred George, a Navy pilot with over 300 career landings and now a world-renowned aviation author; and Mark Parent, president and CEO of Canadian defense technology company CAE.

The ceremony will take place Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton and will be hosted by actor John Travolta, whom officials call the “official ambassador of aviation.”

Other honorees include:

-Philanthropist and former journalist Lauren Sanchez will receive the Elling Halverson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award. Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation, one of the first woman-owned aerial film and production companies.

General Atomics Vice President Lyndon Blue received the inaugural Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award, presented by Williams’ son, Greg Williams, Chairman and CEO. Williams International.

– Kyle Clark, aerospace engineer, pilot, entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Vermont-based Beta Technologies, will receive the Eren Ozmen Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

– Gulfstream President Mark Burns will receive a Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award.

-Lance Toland, who founded aviation insurance company Lance Toland Associates in 1975, will receive the Freedom of Flight Award.

– Lawrence Mendelson, Chairman, President and CEO of HEICO, will receive the Ken Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award.

The program will also include a “Flooded West” tribute to four legends who have died since the group’s last gathering: musician Jimmy Buffett, pilot and actor Treat Williams, former Gulfstream president Larry Flynn and explorer Hamish Harding.

William Shatner, Kenny G and Kurt Russell are also expected to attend this year’s event.

The Living Legends of Aviation Awards are produced by Kiddy Hawk Air Academy, a non-profit organization that educates children about aviation.

More information can be found at living-legends-of-aviation.myshopify.com/.

Source: mynewsla.com