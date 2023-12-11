Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher's legal fees over failed court challenge

LONDON (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered Prince Harry to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than $60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge to a defamation suit.

The Duke of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. over an article alleging Harry tried to hide his efforts to maintain publicly funded security in the U.K. after leaving his role as a working member of the royal family. Tried to.

Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled at the High Court in London on Friday that the publisher had a “real prospect” of showing that the statements issued on Harry’s behalf were misleading and that the February 2022 article reflected “honest opinion” and not defamatory. Was.

Nicklin declined to defend honest opinion, writing, “The defendant may well say that this was a masterclass in the art of ‘spinning’.”

Harry claimed the article was “fundamentally inaccurate” and that the newspaper defamed him when it suggested he challenged the government’s decision to withdraw his protection after he and his family moved to the US in 2020. He lied in his early public statements on the efforts. ,

King Charles III’s younger son, Harry, 39, also has a lawsuit pending against the government over the government’s decision to protect him on a case-by-case basis while visiting Britain. He claims that his safety is threatened by hostility towards him and his wife on social media and continued harassment by the news media.

Nicklin said the defamation trial, expected to last three to four days, would be scheduled between May 17 and July 31.

Harry was ordered to pay 48,447 pounds ($60,927) in legal fees by December 29, which is likely to be less than the amount paid to lawyers in another suit brought by the duke against the publisher.

Associated Newspapers is one of three British tabloid publishers she has sued, claiming they used illegal means such as deception, phone hacking or hiring private investigators to try to smear her .

The Mail publisher failed in its attempt to have that suit dismissed last month, although it succeeded in preventing some evidence from being tried. Nicklin – who is also prosecuting that case – is considering what to award in attorney’s costs for each side’s respective victories.

Harry and co-claimants who include Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley said they spent £1.7 million ($2.1 million) preparing and arguing their case over several days in a hearing in March. Meanwhile, the publisher is seeking up to 755,000 pounds ($949,000).

Source: apnews.com