Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday card is all business

(L-R) Dominic Reed, OBE Chief Executive, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Elke Buddenbender and German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Mercur Spiel-Arena on September 16 . , 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Another difference between the brothers’ cards is the sender. While William and Kate’s card is arguably a product of the firm, as the organization surrounding the monarchy is commonly known, it is not explicitly stated: instead, the “From” line on the virtual envelope reads “Wales.” Prince and Princess of. But Meghan and Harry’s card appears to be a vehicle for the couple’s Archewell Foundation impact report, which includes a link to the report in a virtual card for the couple, their foundation, and their audio and video company, Archewell Productions (which). , based on its website, appears to be stable for now).

This isn’t the first time Harry and Meghan have chosen the corporate holiday approach. Last year’s card also gave a nod to their companies, and used a more candid photo — that time, from the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala. He hasn’t included his kids in a holiday card since 2021, when he had the opportunity to share the first photo princess lilibetAlso a casual-clad prince archie,

Comparing couples’ holiday cards has become a digression since 2018, when Harry and Meghan sent a photo from their wedding reception in which only their backs were presented to the camera. Was that card from 2018 a foreshadowing – unintended or not – of things to come? Given the number of times the phrase “Harry and Meghan have turned their backs on something” have been used over the years, this was probably it.

pay attention Vanity Fair’S dynasty Now Podcast.

Source: www.bing.com