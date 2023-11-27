Primus Wellness Onboard HLB JumpStart

Hong Leong Bank (HLB) has announced its collaboration with Primus Wellness, the bank’s newest social enterprise, through its entrepreneurship-focused CSR platform HLB JumpStart.

With Primus Wellness being the sixth social enterprise on the platform, the bank seeks to further boost its community investment portfolio as part of its ESG commitments to promote entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and financial literacy among the community.

Primus Wellness is a social enterprise founded and led by entrepreneur Selvamalaar Selvaraju, dedicated to promoting holistic wellness and providing business opportunities to individuals and families who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – allowing them to generate sustainable income.

The participants focus on creating holistic wellness products using moringa leaves from their own 14-hectare farm in Kalumpang, Selangor, which are sold directly to customers by their beneficiaries.

Through HLB JumpStart, the Bank will provide the necessary guidance, network and platform to Primus Wellness to empower over 2,000 beneficiaries with new income generation opportunities.

The Bank seeks to facilitate Primus Wellness and their beneficiaries to become digital by providing digital banking products and solutions like Due Now QR Code to enable seamless cashless payments.

The bank will help set up an ecommerce platform for the social enterprise to establish an additional shopping stream for customers, in addition to generating marketing and promotions to help cater to the digital-savvy generation and build brand awareness.

HLB will also provide business management guidance as well as smart money management tips to Primus Wellness and its beneficiaries through various targeted financial literacy programs.

According to Kevin Lam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Bank Group, the bank is committed to supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and social enterprises in their business journey, and he hopes this will become a win-win partnership that Will move forward.

“SMEs and social enterprises are the backbone of the Malaysian economy, and as a financial institution, we want to support these businesses to achieve shared success and prosperity.

“Primus Wellness has provided business opportunities to over 2,000 beneficiaries, which perfectly exemplifies our entrepreneurial spirit and reflects our aspiration to grow and support small businesses.

“Inspired by our commitment to being built around you, we are looking forward to supporting more businesses and social enterprises to expand their operations, advance their purpose and create greater positive impact across the community,” Lam said. want to leverage their entrepreneurial knowledge, resources and expertise.” ,

Zalman Zainal, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Hong Leong Bank, says: “Through our HLB JumpStart initiative, we want to support entrepreneurs and social enterprises by upgrading and future-proofing their operations with personalized, financial solutions.

“We also provide business and financial advice, particularly in the areas of digitalization and ESG-compliance, and help with branding and brand awareness – thus enabling our social enterprises to expand their marketing and sales channels. Are.

“Primus Wellness has an inspiring story, and one we can relate to. We look forward to launching this collaboration and further empowering them to create lasting positive impact in the business and social enterprise community.

Apart from producing moringa-based wellness products, Primus Wellness has launched a second initiative – Pasar Pintu – which involves purchasing fresh produce directly from farmers across the country and selling them at affordable prices at PPR flats.

This initiative includes three main aspects:

> Empowering families to generate alternative sources of income.

>Encouraging a lifestyle focused on health and wellness.

> Contribution to the economy.

“Becoming part of the HLB JumpStart family is an important milestone for Primus Wellness,” said Selvamler.

“This reaffirms our commitment to our mission of improving well-being and livelihoods across the community. It is especially meaningful to launch with Diwali, a celebration of community, togetherness and bringing light to the underprivileged.

“Together with Hong Leong Bank, we look forward to continuing to brighten lives and uplift communities by increasing income and creating new business opportunities for our beneficiaries.”

Click here to watch the stories of Primus Wellness participants in the Bank’s Diwali video.

To learn more about Primus Wellness, visit primuswellness.com.my

Source: www.thestar.com.my