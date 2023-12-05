Prime Video Series 'That Cover Girl' Outfit Creative Stu Unveils Slate at ATF (Exclusive)

Creative Stew is unveiling an eclectic TV and film slate at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF).

Creative Stew, a decade-old Malaysian content production company with operations in Singapore and India, is best known for “That Cover Girl”, the first Malaysian original series on Prime Video, a hit for the service. The series follows Sophie, a strong, ambitious, female fashion entrepreneur who balances her business and personal life on her own terms.

Creative Stew founder and CEO Abid Hussain and his team are now developing the organization’s slate, which includes two feature films and multiple series.

The first feature film is “Memory”, inspired by true events about a family dealing with the memory loss of a key family member. It is written by Yasmin Yacoub who wrote “That Cover Girl”. The next film will be the romantic comedy “Heartbreak FM”, a modern take on relationships in metropolitan Kuala Lumpur and how relationships defy cultural parameters amid love and traditions these days. It is written by Bernice Lo, who previously co-wrote the 2023 box office hit “Police Evo 3.”

On the series front, the creative stew is preparing for Season 2 of “That Cover Girl” with a view to beginning production by the fourth quarter of 2024. Also in the works is “The Dervish,” an eight-part series that is a dark and twisting story of a filmmaker who loses everything in the name of love and art, written by Hussain; “Maid of Honor”, a light-hearted 10-part series that is a social commentary on multi-racial marriages in Malaysia, written by Malaysian comedian Shameen Othman; and “Missing of the Mist”, an eight-part, dark murder mystery where family secrets are exposed while the killer of a loved one is searched for.

“Malaysian audiences are now ready for Malaysian stories that can compete with international standards of storytelling and production. The feedback we got from our Amazon Prime Video series ‘That Cover Girl’ is that audiences in Malaysia-Singapore have now evolved a lot and they want nothing less from their local content creators to tell their local stories to the world. No, but let’s hope for the best,” Hussain said. Diversity,

