Prime Minister Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders Retreat

Singapore: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders Retreat starting today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambri Abdul Kadir said the visit was the first meeting between Anwar and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the framework of the retreat.

This retreat is the highest level bilateral mechanism between the two countries, held in rotation since 2007.

“The holding of this retreat is being delayed from 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told Malaysian media here today.

Zambry said the Malaysian delegation included the foreign minister; Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry; Minister of Home Affairs; Transport Minister; Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Menteri Besar of Johor and Prime Minister of Sarawak.

The Attorney-General and senior officials from relevant ministries and agencies are also participating.

In this 10th retreat, the Prime Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the new President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He will also hold a four-point meeting with his counterpart Lee after the Malaysia-Singapore delegation meeting.

Zambry said, “This retreat will be an important bilateral meeting for both countries to assess the development of existing cooperation, explore new initiatives of mutual interest, find solutions to outstanding issues and determine the direction of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore. It’s a discussion forum.”

The main issues that will be discussed during the retreat include measures to improve connectivity, efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and exploring opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy.

“The two leaders are also expected to refine approaches that are progressive and win-win in resolving outstanding bilateral issues,” he said.

The two Prime Ministers will sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of entrepreneurship and an additional letter of intent to improve the provisions in the Malaysia-Singapore Third National Trade Development Fund Agreement.

After the retreat is over, a joint statement will be issued between these two leaders.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second largest trading partner.

In 2022, total trade between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to grow by 37.6 per cent to RM368.19 billion compared to the trade value in 2021.

Malaysia hopes to host the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders Retreat in 2024.-Bernama

Source: www.thesundaily.my