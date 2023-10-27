Prime Financial (PFG) Q3 earnings: Taking a look at key metrics vs. estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) reported revenues of $3.48 billion for the quarter ending September 2023, showing growth of 1% year-over-year. EPS for the same period is $1.72, compared to $1.69 a year ago.

Reported revenues compare to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion, indicating a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65.

While investors look closely at year-to-year changes in the headline numbers – revenue and earnings – and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine their next action, some key metrics are always important to keep track of the company’s underlying performance. Provide better insight into performance.

Since these metrics affect top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year’s data and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project a stock’s value performance.

Here’s how Principal Financial performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the most widely monitored and estimated metrics by Wall Street analysts:

Principal Asset Management Segment – Principal International – AUM, end of period : $136.3 billion vs. $168.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Retirement and Income Solutions Section – Account Value, End of Term : $472.10 vs. four-analyst average estimate of $607.04.

Major Asset Management Segments – Major Global Investors – AUM, end of period : $469 billion vs. four-analyst average estimate of $478.03 billion.

Revenue- Net Investment Income : $989.20 million vs. $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

Revenue – Premium and other considerations : $1.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Revenue – Fees and other revenues : $1.05 billion, compared to the average estimate of $1 billion, based on five analysts. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +3%.

Revenue – Major Asset Management Segments – Major Global Investors – Total :$424.60 million vs. four-analyst average estimate of $397.60 million. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Revenue- Retirement and Income Solutions : $1.65 billion vs. $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Revenue – Profit and Protection Segment – ​​Special Profit – Net Investment Income : $45.60 million vs. $42.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Revenue – Profit and Protection Segment – Special Profit – Total : $816.60 million vs. $783.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Revenue – Retirement and Income Solutions Segment – ​​Net Investment Income :$672.20 million vs. four-analyst average estimate of $643.34 million.

Revenue – Principal Asset Management Segment – ​​Principal International – Net Investment Income:$130.80 million, compared to the average estimate of $226.19 million, based on four analysts.

View all key company metrics for Principal Financial here>>>

Shares of Principal Financial have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s change of -3.4%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it may underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source