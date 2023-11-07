Primark sees strong sales at AB Foods as shoppers shy away from price hikes

Primark’s parent company has revealed a surge in profits and sales as shoppers continue to shop “enthusiastically” at the fashion chain despite price rises and budget pressures.

Associated British Foods, which also runs large grocery, ingredients and agricultural operations, said the backdrop was still “challenging” for consumers, but insisted inflation pressures had eased over the past year.

It said the company’s profits rose by a quarter to £1.34 billion in the year to September 16 compared with a year earlier, as it was boosted by Primark.

AB Foods said the fashion retailer, which has 432 stores globally, is seeing further profit growth as it benefits from lower costs of raw materials and freight.

Over the past year, Primark implemented “selective price increases” for shoppers after reports of rising costs of making products and operating stores.

AB Foods also owns grocery brands including Twinings, RaaVita and Patak ( Alamy/PA).

On Tuesday, the group revealed that Primark’s sales exceeded expectations last year as demand across its markets increased despite increased prices.

Primark’s sales rose 15% to £9bn this year, including 11% growth in the UK.

It appreciated the sales performance despite poor weather conditions in the last half of the year, which affected the number of customers on the road.

Overall, AB Foods Group revenue rose 16% for the year to £19.7bn, as it was also boosted by higher pricing in other areas.

Sales at its grocery business, which includes brands such as Twinings, Ryvita and Patak, rose 12% to £4.2bn after passing on higher costs to consumers.

It said the division was encouraged by improved performance at its Allied Bakery business, which makes Kingsmill bread.

However, AB Foods said Ryvita’s performance was “underwhelming” for the year, but the brand has seen positive initial results following its relaunch.

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, said: “At the start of this financial year the group was facing very significant economic challenges due to major geopolitical events.

“Looking back on the year, it is clear to me that the group performed very well and as a result is now well positioned for the year ahead.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com