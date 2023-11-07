Primark owner bets on growth as shoppers refuse higher prices

ABF says collaboration with celebrities like Rita Ora ‘exceeds expectations’ – Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Primark’s sales surged last year as shoppers turned down higher prices, boosting the retailer’s bid to open new stores.

Associated British Foods (ABF) said on Tuesday that Primark’s UK sales rose 11 percent in the year to September, pushing group revenue up 16 percent to 19.75 billion pounds.

ABF chief executive George Weston said Primark’s trading was “excellent” given the high inflation and wet summer weather.

He said customers continued to shop at Primark despite “selective price increases partly to protect profitability”.

Mr Weston reiterated ABF’s bid to open another 100 Primark stores by 2026, which would take the company’s global presence beyond 530 outlets.

ABF shares rose almost 6 per cent as markets opened on Tuesday, as investors welcomed the dividend rising to 60p a share from 43.7p last year. This included a special payment of 12.7p.

Despite the increase in revenue, Primark’s profits fell 3% due to rising costs of raw materials, energy and shipping.

However, Mr Weston said he expected profit margins to rise above 10% as inflation eased, which would fuel ABF’s “substantial recovery”.

He said: “With Primark’s margins now returning to their historical levels, we look to the future of this business with confidence.”

The company said sales were boosted by a record Christmas last year, which also included a resurgence in women’s partywear as shoppers returned to in-person celebrations after the pandemic.

It also recorded high sales of beach wear and accessories due to increased holiday demand.

ABF said that collaborations with celebrities such as Rita Ora, Stacey Solomon and Paula Echeverría had “exceeded expectations”, while its Barbie-themed range had proved “very successful”.

Total revenue at the company, which also owns Twinings Tea, Ovaltine and a large sugar business, rose 16 percent to £19.75 billion, with adjusted operating profit rising 5 percent to £1.51 billion.

Mr Weston said: “At the start of this financial year the Group was facing very significant economic challenges due to major geopolitical events.

“Looking back on the year, it is clear to me that the group performed very well and as a result is now well positioned for the year ahead.”

ABF said it expected its grocery business to remain stable after facing “challenging” crop conditions over the past 12 months and its sugar business to have “significantly improved profitability in the coming year”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com