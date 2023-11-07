Primark eyes bumper Christmas as sales surge: Fashion chain taking advantage of cold weather and rising prices

Primark is taking advantage of rising prices and cooler weather as it aims for a bumper Christmas.

In the latest sign of life on the high street, the fashion chain said sales reached £9bn in the 12 months to September 16, up 17 per cent on the previous year.

Profits rose 30 per cent to £717 million. And George Weston, chief executive of Primark’s parent company Associated British Foods, said sales had been further boosted by the arrival of normal autumn weather in recent weeks after an unseasonably warm September.

‘The weather turned around three weeks ago and sales are very good,’ he said, adding that the company is ‘absolutely thrilled’ with the response to its collaboration with singer Rita Ora.

Weston also noted that consumers have started Christmas shopping early this year.

‘In the Christmas range we are one third ahead of the same time last year,’ he said.

‘I feel optimistic. The value we offer is especially relevant this Christmas. we are confident.’

Primark’s strong performance helped send revenues at ABF – whose food and ingredients brands include Kingsmill bread, Ryvita crackers and Twinings tea – rising 16 per cent to almost £20bn. Profits rose 25 percent to £1.3 billion.

ABF shares jumped 6.8 percent.

Primark said customers had ignored ‘selective price increases’, while stores – particularly its Oxford Street flagship – saw higher customer numbers last year as shoppers returned to the high street in large numbers.

Products that have gone on sale in recent weeks include a £23 long cardigan and an £18 gray tie-dye dress from the Rita Ora collection.

Weston said the 32-year-old singer was a ‘completely authentic’ brand ambassador, having shopped at the Hammersmith store as a teenager. The second Rita Ora range launched in stores yesterday.

It follows successful collaborations with celebrities including TV presenter Stacey Solomon as well as Barbie brand Mattel.

Weston said some prices will increase ‘slightly’ in the first half of the current financial year, but there are ‘no plans’ to increase prices in the second half. There will also be a price cut on many products in its children’s category.

The good news about prices came after Primark said lower material and transport costs indicated a ‘substantial improvement’ in its profit margins in the coming year.

It was ‘encouraged by the early results’ of a Click & Collect trial for women’s clothing alongside an existing service for children’s clothing.

Primark is on track to expand its estate from 432 to 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said Primark ‘has weathered the cost of living crisis relatively well’ while ABF’s food businesses have also ‘coped well in this high-inflation environment’ Is.’

Primark’s confidence in its stores is similar to that of many of its rivals.

Marks & Spencer is expected to deliver an optimistic message when it publishes its first half of the year results today.

And it follows an encouraging update from Next last week.

