October 27, 2023
Pricing your business right


5 ways to move forward if you’re struggling with the most important marketing pillar – especially if you’re a female business owner.

Photo by iam_os on Unsplash

Pricing may be a core part of the marketing mix, but it’s not what everyone thinks of when they think of ‘marketing’. Nor are people excited to discuss it.

Let’s face it: the pricing isn’t attractive.

But with 50-60+% of businesses fizzle out within their first three years, this is the part of the marketing equation that is absolutely critical.

Getting your pricing wrong can result in;

  • Customers immediately dismiss you as too expensive.
  • The customer is dismissing you as lousy and so, at least in the customer’s mind, what you do is terrible.
  • You are selling your product/service at a lower price than In fact It costs you to produce, and you lose/go out of business (hint: it’s not just the cost of goods or your hourly rate).

And if your business is not making money, then you are not really in ‘business’ whose ultimate purpose is to make taxable profits.

Furthermore, if you are not making enough money, your business will definitely not be able to sustain you or itself in the long run.

You’ve probably heard the phrase cash is king. Cash flow problems are one of the leading reasons why businesses fail. And unless you understand the following, you generally cannot have sustainable cash flow in your business;

  • How much does it cost to make your product/service (i.e., cost of goods/people)?
  • How much does it cost to run your business?
  • How much profit would you like to make at the end of the day?

But what may surprise you is the difference in pricing approaches I’ve noticed between men and women over the last few years I’ve been advising people on their marketing strategies.

Today, I, as a female business owner, was sent an email encouraging me to contribute to a media publication’s conversation on pricing. Apparently, only people were ready for this…

Source: entrepreneurshandbook.co

