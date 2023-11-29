The consumer price index for Germany, which measures the average price change for all goods and services purchased by households for consumption purposes, showed a decline in inflation in November.

The latest preliminary data released by Germany’s federal statistics office on Wednesday showed that monthly consumer prices fell more than expected this month.

“The inflation rate in Germany is expected to be +3.2% in November 2023. This is the lowest level since June 2021 (+2.4%). The inflation rate is measured as the change in the consumer price index (CPI). A A year ago this month,” DeStatis said.

The statistical office also noted that based on the results available so far, consumer prices are expected to fall by 0.4% in October 2023. The inflation rate excluding food and energy, often known as core inflation, is expected to be +3.8%. ,

“The 4.5% year-on-year decline in energy prices had a particularly depressing impact on the inflation rate in November 2023. The base effect due to very high energy price levels in the previous year came into play here. Moreover, food November Prices in 2023 (+5.5%) will not increase as much as they did in previous months,” Destatis said.

What is the impact on Germany’s economy?

As Germany grapples with economic challenges, economist and analyst Osama Rizvi highlights several factors contributing to a complex scenario that could shape the country’s fiscal trajectory well into 2024.

Despite the recession easing slightly, emerging issues are casting a shadow over Europe’s economic powerhouse.

Residential construction is facing a setback

The residential construction sector in Germany suffered a major blow in October, with 22.2% of companies canceling projects, the highest increase since 1991.

Global macroeconomic pressures, including rising debt levels and higher interest rates, along with tightening of lending standards by G7 countries, are creating an unfavorable environment for growth.

If this trend continues, consumers may experience further pressure on incomes in the coming year.

Decline in new construction orders

The declining trend in new orders for construction works has also raised concerns. From 46.6% in September, the decline in orders increased to 48.7% in October, a sharp contrast to the 18.7% recorded in October 2022, marking a massive decline of 166% year-on-year.

Given that the construction sector contributes 6% to Germany’s GDP and accounts for one-fifth of total output, this recession is affecting not only the industry but also one in 10 jobs.

Billions of dollars of investment in the region post-Covid have resulted in skyrocketing valuations, with home prices rising 66% between 2015 and 2022. The recent halt in the construction of Hamburg’s Albert Tower, with a total cost of $1.38 billion, has exacerbated the economic crisis.

Rising costs and material shortages

The 40% increase in raw material prices from pre-Covid times, coupled with the European Central Bank’s 10 interest rate hike, has eroded consumer purchasing power and confidence, leading to a rise in inflation.

BaFin’s warning about the possibility of further declines in real estate valuations, exemplified by Adler Group SA’s debt load and the stalled Alberttower project, points to structural weaknesses in the German economy.

Notably, not a single new railway project has been approved in 2023, underscoring the broader challenges facing infrastructure development.

Budget crisis looms

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has raised questions over billions of euros of planned spending in Germany, warning of a budget crisis that could have a potential impact on the entire European economy. OECD’s Robert Grundke emphasizes that reduced investment and spending in Germany could have a wide-ranging impact on the EU economy.

A recent report from the German Council of Economic Experts predicts a modest recovery in 2024, as Germany’s GDP is poised to contract by 0.4% in 2023.

