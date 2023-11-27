Price-sensitive US shoppers grab ‘Cyber ​​Monday’ deals early

(Reuters) – As the biggest U.S. online shopping day of the year began on Monday, discount seekers took to their phones and laptops to buy electronics, clothing, toys, jewelry, tools and even personal care products. Used.

Heavy online traffic and transactions could lead to a record $12 billion outlay by U.S. shoppers on Cyber ​​Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. This would be 5.4% higher than last year, it said.

Retailers were prepared to cut average prices by 30% on electronics and 19% on furniture. “We’re seeing very strong discounts,” said Vivek Pandya, principal analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, which tracks data through Adobe’s Experience Cloud service for e-commerce platforms.

“You have consumers who are very price sensitive and conscientious, and who want to make sure they get the best possible deal.”

Amazon started marketing its Cyber ​​Monday deals Saturday, with up to 46% off on some Instant Pot kitchen appliances, 37% off on some Vitamix blenders, and 35% off on Amazon appliances including the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV. Discounts included.

Walmart, eager to gain market share, cut prices Sunday night, joining the retailer’s trend of early discounts on key shopping days.

More than half of online purchases Monday are likely to be made on mobile devices, according to Adobe, which says it has a window into transaction data on 85% of the top 100 Internet retailers. It says this holiday season, mobile-phone transactions could overtake purchases made from desktop computers for the first time.

Last-minute shoppers on Monday could spend $4 billion between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET alone, Pandya said, “as consumers will be concerned about discounts weakening after that.”

Pandya said he will keep an eye on whether holiday season shoppers on Monday will continue to “gravitate toward cheaper items” across categories, a pattern he observed earlier this year.

“Since people are bringing gifts for other people, they tend to spend a little more, and splurge,” he said, and retailers’ deep discounts may make it possible for them to avoid “substituting cheaper items.” .

Many “retailers are actually reducing their inventory levels to preserve capital and increase margins,” said Rob Garff, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce, which tracks data flowing through its Commerce Cloud e-commerce service. Has been pulled back.”

“The risk to consumers at this point in waiting too long is that when they go to purchase the product, it may not be available,” Garff said.

(Reporting by Vanessa O’Connell; Editing by David Gregorio)

