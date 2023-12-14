The latest data shows that price pressures are easing in the Irish economy.

Inflationary pressures on consumers and businesses in Ireland have begun to ease as prices fell 0.8% in November 2023 compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Annual inflation also fell to 3.9% from 5.1% in October.

In monthly comparisons, consumer prices declined partly due to declines in the price of electricity, gas and liquid fuels, which led to a 2% decline in housing and utility costs.

Entertainment and cultural spending also declined due to lower prices for package holidays, while the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased, with clothing and footwear prices increasing by 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.

The brakes have been put on annual inflation

“The latest publication of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices of consumer goods and services rose by an average of 3.9% in November 2023 compared to November 2022,” CSO’s Anthony Dawson said. “It declined by 5.1% in the 12 months to October 2023. This was the lowest CPI rate since September 2021 where the annual increase in CPI was 3.7%.”

However, core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, rose 5.6% in the 12 months to November 2023.

Prices in the entertainment and culture sectors increased the most by 7.7%, followed by restaurants and hotels (7%) and food and non-alcohol beverages (6.7%).

Prices rose mainly due to accommodation and utilities (4.4% vs 7.2%), restaurants and hotels (7% vs 7.7%), food and non-alcohol beverages (6.7% vs 7%), and entertainment and culture (7.7% vs 9.7% ) softened for. , On the other hand, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 4.7% compared to 4.2% last month.

The latest figures show a trend towards easing price pressures in the Irish economy, mainly due to falling energy prices and 10 consecutive increases in interest rates. European Central Bank.

