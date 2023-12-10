Price forecast for DOGE as expert signals ‘bullish towards $1’ – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Dogecoin (DOGE), the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has found itself confined to a narrow trading range recently, with its price struggling to make a notable breakthrough beyond the $0.06 mark for the past two months.

The pause coincides with ongoing uncertainty in the broader cryptocurrency market and a significant decline in Dogecoin’s daily transaction volume, underscoring reduced network activity.

However, on Friday, October 13, crypto analyst Ali Martinez gave the Dogecoin community a dose of optimism, with his latest analysis showing positive signs on the meme coin’s price chart.

In particular, Martínez, better known as ali_chart X.com reported that Dogecoin is “getting closer to the top” of a “multi-year descending triangle formation.”

As such, if the meme coin achieves a weekly close above the $0.0835 mark, it could “trigger the start of a new DOGE bull run, potentially towards $1,” the cryptocurrency expert highlighted.

On the downside, investors should keep a close eye on the support located at $0.0482 as a fall below this level could pave the way for a new yearly low, Martinez said.

“Nevertheless, we should keep an eye on the $0.0482 support, as any signs of weakness around this level could lead to a new yearly low.”

At press time on October 16, Dogecoin was at $0.06011, up 1.42% over the past 24 hours.

Over the past week, the world’s largest meme crypto asset rose nearly 2%, although its performance on the monthly charts is negative 3.8%.

During this 30-day period, DOGE moved in a tight trading range of $0.057 to $0.064, with only 13 green trading days recorded during that time. Additionally, its price is currently trading below the 200-day moving average (MA).

On a positive note, the cryptocurrency’s 30-day volatility is 2.18% and its 1-year price performance is still better than 70% of the top 100 crypto assets.

