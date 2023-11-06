PrettyLittleThing's greater focus on the US could increase fast-fashion competition

Direct-to-consumer UK-based company PrettyLittleThing is looking to carve out more space in the US market to grow its overall business.

This focus mirrors other fast-fashion specialists such as Shein, Teemu, Asos, Zalando, Romwe and Zaful, all of which are competing for more value-conscious home buyers. Nikki Capstick, chief marketing officer of PrettyLittleThing, outlined some of the upcoming initiatives on Friday.

During a 10-day stay in the US, which included hosting media types at a New York City dinner, she also attended Wednesday’s launch party for model and influencer Lori Harvey’s upcoming capsule collection and ad campaign. As well as setting up business in the UK, the brand has turned its attention to the US due to its potential to drive growth.

Estimating that there are 30 million to 33 million women living in the UK, compared to 167 million in the US, he said grassroots is where the company sees the most potential. When asked if the stateside focus was mostly driven by declining UK and European sales, Capstick said, “Absolutely not”, claiming that they continue to grow through a loyal customer base in the UK, which Purchase often and it will be built upon and carried forward. He.

Sales last year were reportedly more than $881.7 million – an increase of 0.3 percent over the previous year. UK sales rose 6.4 percent to $484.95 million and US sales rose slightly by 0.1 percent to $260.1 million. Company officials declined to disclose the figures before the public figures were released. Capstick said the UK accounts for about 70 per cent of PrettyLittleThing’s total business, with the US representing about 15 per cent and the remaining 15 per cent of volume coming from other countries. The five-year plan is to increase American business at par with Britain.

The opening of the Elizabethtown, PA, warehouse in August is one of the ways the Boohoo-owned e-tailer aims to serve more American shoppers. Naomi Campbell previously helped raise the brand’s profile globally by collaborating on a collection and headlining the New York Fashion Week runway show in September.

After surveying 1,400 women in the US through a UK research agency, PrettyYoungThing is using some of the information gleaned from their responses to move forward. For example, Harvey, already a brand ambassador, is someone PrettyLittleThing customers have been “crying for for a long time” through consumer research. Their capsule collection will launch on Wednesday, along with advertisements, billboards and social media that were shot by Alexandra Alva. Capstick said of Harvey, “We think she’ll really fit the 16 to 25-year-old demographic that we’re going for.”

With this in mind, the company visited 19 East Coast college campuses in 11 states to host pop-up events. At each stop students can board a unicorn-decorated converted school bus to check out PrettyLittleThing merchandise, play games, post photos, and collect vouchers. Capstick said the initiative was in response to survey respondents indicating they wanted to see and touch products and engage with the brand. Although they couldn’t carry new products, they could use the iPad on the bus to order something. Calling the response “pretty crazy”, he said the company was considering doing it again next year.

“It’s really important to make sure we’re differentiating ourselves from the online sector of fashion players in the market,” Capstick said.

Pretty Little Thing Photo by Jeff Pinet/Courtesy Pretty Little Thing

Asked to quantify the reaction to Naomi Campbell’s collaboration, which included designs from Victor Anet and Theophilio’s Edwin Thompson, Capstick said, “There are so many ways to look at these things. This is not always a direct return on investment. We build that understanding over time. The press coverage and social media reach we achieved was far greater than any previous campaign. we had 360[-degree] Marketing approach to ensure we are impacting the customer at every single touch point. The product sold really well and we have re-ordered several items.”

Edwin Thompson, Naomi Campbell and Victor Annette on the runway. getty images

Capstick said that a black blazer dress, a studded dress and a jumpsuit from Campbell’s collection were best-sellers. With the party season and holidays approaching, the e-tailer expects the range’s dresses and other festive looks to be popular.

While declining to identify major competitors, Capstick said the brand is constantly monitoring the broader landscape, including how other brands have emerged in the market, pricing and promotion approaches and how others use social media to advertise. are doing. As stated, PrettyLittleThing focuses its growth through Gen Z-ers. There are no plans to open freestanding retail stores, but pop-ups are being considered for the UK, US and possibly Europe.

In response to many consumers’ tight spending and “cost challenges,” the fast-fashion resource has maintained its entry-level price point of $7, but is offering more styles for that amount than a year ago . “Everyone probably has less disposable income than before the pandemic. We want to make sure that we’re bringing those affordable prices to customers. We’re constantly learning what she’s buying and what she wants to see on the website,” Capstick continues.

Next year the company wants to enter the US music scene with emerging artists on TikTok, where many PrettyLittleThing buyers are of particular interest. Potential partnerships with musicians are being explored. Separately, brand partnerships are being considered, which PrettyLittleThings has also dabbled in.

Source: wwd.com