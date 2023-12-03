December 2—Preston — Residents asked to vote on proposed salary increases for the first elected woman and town clerk/tax collector, as well as several expense items and the closure of a portion of Fort Point Road on the former Norwich Hospital property Will go.

Town Meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Preston Plains Middle School, 1 Route 164.

The Selection Board and the Finance Board have already approved the proposed salary hike for the two elected posts. The proposal would increase the first selectee’s salary by $8,706, a 10% increase from the current year’s salary of $87,057.

Town Clerk/Tax Collector Jill Keith’s pay increase will be $383 on top of her current salary of $64,517.

First Selectman Sandra Alin-Gauthier said the proposed increase would take effect immediately if approved Thursday. The proposals are based on the results of a competitive pay study that Preston launched this fall. Allin-Gauthier said the town clerk/tax collector increase will put that position in the mid-range for similar positions statewide.

If approved by town meeting, the new first selectman’s salary would still be well below the minimum recommended in the salary study. The increase will bring Preston’s position to $95,817, while the study puts the recommended minimum salary at about $122,400. Based on a 40 hour work week.

Allin-Gauthier, a Democrat, said city officials were aware of the ongoing discrepancy for the city’s top executive officer position, but decided to give the salary a 10% increase to bring it in line with other cities.

Republican Selectman Kenneth Jakem proposed a 10% increase in July, as no Republicans sought the position in the fall election. The Republican Party caucus endorsed Alin-Gauthier for re-election.

capital improvement proposal

Several spending proposals on the city and school system are on Tuesday’s agenda. In each case, the city will use leftover money already saved for previous projects to buy new equipment and make safety improvements at the schools. All of the proposed purchases are already in the city’s capital improvement plan, Alin-Gauthier said, so using existing bond money would reduce the future capital budget while not increasing the city’s debt service.

On the town side, $377,318 from a previous bond will be spent on projects such as $110,000 for a fire department compressor, $72,000 for a senior center van and $55,000 for a town hall generator.

On the school side, the proposal uses unused bond money from previous projects for items including $225,000 for a new telephone system, $120,000 for cybersecurity and technology upgrades, $150,000 for security cameras and $148,932 for an elevator for Preston Plains Middle School. It calls for using $643,932.

The city meeting agenda also includes two items related to the former Norwich Hospital property, including the reappointment of Preston Redevelopment Agency member Frank Ennis to a new term ending Oct. 26, 2028.

The second item would close a portion of Fort Point Road from a point just past two cemeteries along Route 12 to a point just off the Providence and Worcester freight rail tracks near the Thames Riverbank.

Preston’s agreement with the hospital’s buyer, the Mohegan Tribe, included a provision to close the roadway. The move will not impede access to cemeteries, Alin-Gauthier said.

[email protected]

Source: www.bing.com