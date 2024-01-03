NEWARK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the global pressure pumping market will grow from US$69.28 billion in 2022 to US$106.56 billion by 2032. Technological advances have led to the creation of increasingly complex and efficient pumping systems. As the industry evolves so do the methods. For example, operators can make process improvements by instantly modifying parameters to maximize work performance thanks to real-time monitoring and data analytics integration. Additionally, advances in materials science have produced more durable and efficient proppant, reducing fracture life and enhancing overall reservoir connection. The industry’s dedication to efficiency, sustainability and conscious resource development is shown in the ongoing development of practice pumping technology and processes. Pressure pumping will continue to be a critical element in the hydrocarbon extraction process, which will influence the direction of the oil and gas sector as the energy landscape changes.

Request to download sample research report –

Report Coverage Details

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 US$69.28 billion Market size in 2032 106.56 billion US dollars CAGR 4.4% Number of pages in report 237 segments covered Service Type, Resource Type, Well Type drivers Reservoir Optimization and Maximum Recovery opportunity Unconventional Resources and Oil Field Exploration Compulsion Infrastructure limitations

Pressure Pumping Market Key Information

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global pressure pumping market. The Asia-Pacific region will expand significantly. Emerging countries like China and India are major countries in the Asia Pacific region. Energy demand is growing in the Asia-Pacific region, which is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Pressure pumping is essential to improve the extraction of hydrocarbons from both conventional and unconventional sources, and this demand is increasing exploration efforts. Nations such as China and India contribute a significant portion of the market share in this region. As the need for energy security increases, many countries in Asia-Pacific are focusing on unconventional resources such as shale gas and oil. Investments in hydraulic fracturing technologies and shale exploration help grow the region’s market share. In particular, China has demonstrated a growing willingness to utilize its shale resources.

The cementing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The service type segment includes hydraulic fracturing and cementing. The cementing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Construction is an essential step in the construction and finishing of buildings. An efficient machining process provides a safe foundation for subsequent drilling and production operations. The longevity, productivity and environmental performance of a well are all influenced by properly designed construction activities, which also contribute to its overall success. Concrete services are essential to maintain the structural integrity of the casing. In addition to holding the casing in place, the concrete slurry pumped into the annulus surrounding it protects against corrosive materials and external pressures. A major determinant of market share of cementing services is their ability to maintain the integrity of the casing.

The vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The well type section is divided into horizontal, directional and vertical. The vertical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Vertical wells are often used in conventional reservoirs, where geological features allow easy extraction. Pressure pumping services in vertical wells continue to be used in areas with conveniently accessible and well-defined conventional reservoirs, as shown by their market share. Vertical wells are important in developed areas because pumping services stimulate the well and improve recovery. The industry’s emphasis on maximizing production from existing assets through methods such as treatment and hydraulic fracturing is reflected in the market share of vertical wells. When considering operating expenses, vertical wells are generally less expensive than horizontal drilling.

The unconventional segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The resource segment is divided into conventional and unconventional. The unconventional segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Shale exploration activities are closely linked to the market share of pressure pumping services in the unconventional sector. The process of extracting oil and gas from shale formations has been replaced by hydraulic fracturing, made possible by pumping. The process involves injecting high-pressure fluids into tight rock formations to create fractures and release hydrocarbons. Non-conventional resources include dense sandstone and coal-fired methane reserves in addition to shale. Pumping services are essential for maximum production from these unconventional resources.

recent developments:

• In March 2022: WaterJet Corporation, an innovative high efficiency (90%) 100% electric servo intensifier pump, was introduced by WaterJet Corporation, an Italy-based manufacturer of technologically superior machines for high-pressure waterjet cutting and finishing. And is a marketer of systems. , The E-Drive Pro is distinguished by its ability to sustain elevated physical stress, the ability to deliver up to 6,500 bar of pressure and 90% efficiency in boosting pressure up to 6,000 bar.

Get the complete research report –

market dynamics

Driver: increasing demand for natural gas

As the world moves toward cleaner energy sources, natural gas is poised to replace fossil fuels. The need to mitigate climate change and cut carbon emissions is driving this change. Natural gas is becoming increasingly popular as a transition energy source because it burns cleaner than coal and oil. Pressure pumping services are in high demand due to the increasing emphasis on natural gas extraction. These services are essential to optimize natural gas production. Pumping – injecting high-pressure fluids – to extract gas from underground reservoirs is a key step in natural gas production. This factor is promoting the growth and development of the market.

Restraint: Commodity price volatility

The pressure pumping industry is highly dependent on the price of commodities such as gas and oil. The pricing of these commodities directly affects how profitable a business can be in this sector. Increasing exploration and production work is usually associated with higher oil and gas prices, which increases the demand for pumping services. Conversely, exploration and production decline during low oil and gas prices, which immediately impacts the market need for pumping services. The practice pumping market is significantly affected by fluctuations in commodity prices while taking investment decisions. This factor is inhibiting Makrut growth and development.

Opportunity: Technological progress

Continuous technological advancements in drill pumping methods and equipment have led to significant expansion in the drill pumping business. These developments have been important in increasing overall welfare output, cutting expenses and promoting operational efficiency. Hydraulic fracturing technologies are one of the major technological developments causing this inconvenience. With real-time monitoring systems, competitors can instantly obtain critical information about work performance, equipment condition, and environmental conditions. These systems provide actionable insights that support proactive decision making through sophisticated sensors, technology technologies and data analytics. Through continuous observation of critical parameters such as time, performance and flow rates, real-time monitoring systems enable operators to maximize production efficiency and promptly address any operational difficulties.

Interested in receiving the research report? Inquire before buying –

Some of the major players operating in the pressure pumping market are:

• Schlumberger

• Halliburton

• Baker Hughes

• Weatherford International

• National Oilwell Varco

• C&J Energy Services

• Calfrac Well Services

• FTS International

• Keen Group

• Liberty Oilfield Services

• Nexteer Oilfield Solutions

• Patterson-UTI Energy

• Propretro Holding Corp.

• RPC Inc.

• Sanjel Energy Services

• Superior Energy Services

• Tricon Well Service

• Basic energy services

• Huge Energy Services

Major segments covered in the market:

By service type:

• hydraulic fracturing

• Making cement

By resource type:

• Traditional

• unconventional

Well sort of:

• horizontal

• Stand

• directional

by region

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

Do you have any questions? Ask our experts:

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical market insights. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

Brainy Insights is a market research company that aims to provide actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet clients’ objectives of high quality output in less time. We provide both customized (client specific) and syndicated reports. Our repository of syndicated reports is diverse across all categories and sub-categories of all domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the needs of customers, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com

Source: www.globenewswire.com