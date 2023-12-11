New York CNN –

Now that Liz Magill has stepped down as president of the University of Pennsylvania, the spotlight has turned to her Harvard University counterpart, Claudine Gay.

“One down. Two to go,” said Republican Representative Elise Stefanik of New York. written on x, formerly known as Twitter, “two” is a reference to Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth. “In the case of @Harvard, I asked President Gay 17 times whether calling for the genocide of the Jews was a violation of Harvard’s code of conduct. He told his truth 17 times. And the world listened.”

Stefanik serves on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which called Magill, Gay and Kornbluth to testify last Tuesday. Their reactions to alleged incidents of anti-Semitism on their campuses in the wake of the Israel–Hamas war.

All three gave widely criticized testimony in which they failed to explicitly condemn calls for the genocide of Jews against campus harassment and bullying codes. On Friday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to the governing boards of Harvard, Penn and MIT urging them to remove their university leaders. Meanwhile, hundreds of faculty members have signed a petition in support of Gay.

Gay has apologized for his comments, “I’m sorry,” he said in an interview with The Harvard Crimson on Thursday. “Words matter.”

“I was stuck at that point in what was an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” Gay told the student newspaper. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was to return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community – threats to our Jewish students – have no place at Harvard. is, and it will never be challenged.”

But some major donors remain undeterred, notably billionaire hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman, who has been one of Gay’s most vocal critics.

“As a result of President Gay’s failure to enforce Harvard’s own rules, Jewish students, faculty, and others fear for their safety as there is no punishment even for physical abuse of students,” Ekman wrote In an open letter to Harvard’s governing board on Sunday. “Knowing what we know now, will Harvard consider Claudine Gay for this position? The answer is definitely “no”. “With this simple thought experiment, the Board’s decision on President Gay could not be more straightforward.”

Harvard is one of several academic institutions that have come under fire in recent months over alleged anti-Semitism on campuses following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli strikes on Gaza. Harvard is also among 14 colleges being investigated by the Education Department since the attacks for “discrimination related to shared ancestry,” a broad term that covers both Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

Gay, a political scientist whose work focuses on the intersections of politics and race, was appointed Harvard’s 30th president in July after serving as dean of the school’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

Unlike Gay, Paine’s criticism of Magill had been ongoing for several months before his resignation. Donors had been calling for Magill’s resignation since September, when the university allowed speakers to take part in the “Palestine Rights Literature Festival” on campus, which Penn’s administration acknowledged had a history of making anti-Semitic remarks. Is. Existing tensions were further heightened after the current Israel–Hamas war began.

She has also been vocal in acknowledging the concerns of gay Jewish students.

On October 7, a coalition of student groups issued a statement placing blame for Hamas attacks on the government of Israel. The letter was strongly condemned by business leaders and alumni, who called for the blacklisting of students whose groups had signed the statement. A spokesperson for the coalition later wrote in a statement that the group “strongly opposes violence against civilians – Palestinian, Israeli or otherwise.”

Three days after the coalition posted its letter, Gay issued a statement condemning “terrorist atrocities committed by Hamas” and affirming that “no student group – even 30 student groups – Does not speak for Harvard University or its leadership.”

In a speech at Harvard’s Jewish Student Organization in late October, Gay announced that he had assembled an advisory group of “faculty, staff, alumni and religious leaders of the Jewish community” who would “talk to us in detail about all And will help you think concretely.” How anti-Semitism is reflected on our campus and in the culture of our campus.”

This has not made Gay less sensitive to criticism, but her willingness to take accountability in the face of criticism may be the determining factor in whether she ultimately steps down.

The Harvard Corporation and the Board of Overseers, the university’s governing organization, are meeting on campus Sunday amid pressure on Gay to step down, a person close to the board told CNN. News of the meeting was first reported by the Harvard Crimson.

A Harvard spokesman declined to comment.

Business leaders and alumni have criticized Gay and his counterparts over alleged inaction in dealing with anti-Semitism on their campuses. Following Gay’s testimony before Congress, Ackman demanded that Gay, along with Magill and Kornbluth, “resign in disgrace”, citing disgust with their testimony.

Ackman, a Harvard graduate, has also questioned Gay’s academic integrity and values, Entry Social media content suggests that Gay, who is the first Black woman to lead Harvard, was hired to meet diversity metrics.

In his open letter Sunday, Ackman said Gay has done more damage to Harvard’s reputation than anyone else in the university’s history.

“For their failure to condemn the most despicable and barbaric terrorism the world has ever seen, for supporting rather than condemning the 34 Harvard-branded student organizations that ‘fully blame’ Israel for the barbaric acts of Hamas. ‘Responsible’ for Harvard’s failure to enforce its own rules on student conduct, and for his other failures of leadership, President Gay catalyzed an explosion of anti-Semitism and hatred on campus that will last forever in Harvard’s history. is unprecedented,” Ackman wrote.

But criticism from the Harvard community has largely treated campus discrimination as a systemic issue, not Gay’s moral failure. Announcing his resignation from Harvard’s anti-Semitism advisory group last week following Gay’s devastating testimony, Rabbi David Wolpe said he wanted to combat the combination of ideologies at Harvard that portray Jews as oppressors, while ” Minimizing and denying the Jewish experience is more than…” A committee or a university.”

“Hiring or firing any one person isn’t going to change this,” he wrote, after emphasizing that he believed Gay “is a kind and thoughtful person.”

On Sunday, more than 300 Harvard faculty members signed a petition urging officials to resist calls for Gay’s removal.

The petition states, “We, the undersigned faculty, urge you in the strongest possible terms to defend the independence of the University and to resist political pressures contrary to Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, including President Claudine Gay. Also includes calls for removal.” Said. “The important work of protecting the culture of independent inquiry in our diverse community cannot move forward unless we allow its shape to be determined by outside forces.”

Person Faculty have also taken to social media in recent days to express their support for Gay.

Computer science professor Boaz Barak said in a post on X, “Anti-Semitism at Harvard is real… but this issue is systemic, and calls for President Gay to resign are misguided.”

Jason Furman, an economic policy professor and former chairman of the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers, wrote, “I really hope we don’t let donors and politicians decide who leads our school.” He said Gay condemned calls for genocide before, during and after. After the congressional hearing.

Jeffrey Fleer, former dean of Harvard Medical School, said in a post on Will emerge as a coherent set.” Free speech, academic freedom, and civil discourse.”

Alumni donors — more than 1,800 of whom have signed an open letter to Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana — have called for concrete reforms to support Jews on campus and warned that if these steps If not picked up, they will withdraw their donation.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

