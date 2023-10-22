Pressure for more holidays, lower taxes for parents

Calls to extend parental leave even further come after new laws were passed to allow parents six months of paid parental leave by 2026. Image: Lisa Marie Williams/Getty Images.

The federal government should immediately add super to parental leave and work to extend it to 52 weeks, as well as tax breaks for carers to tackle the massive gender pay gap, according to a major report. should reduce.

The government’s Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce (WEET) will hand down its final report on Monday, setting out an ambitious 10-year plan to tackle economic gender inequality in Australia.

It called for immediately establishing and investing in universal child care and considering expanding the paid parental leave scheme to 52 weeks over the next 10 years to ensure women are protected after having children. There should be no financial burden.

The WEET report said Women’s Minister Katy Gallagher should regularly update parliament on progress. Image: Martin Ollmann/Getty Images

“The task force has heard the voices of Australian women intensely – they want action now,” the report said.

“In these challenging economic times, we need government leadership to unlock the value that women want to create for the benefit of all Australians.

“We have reached a moment of consequence where a real commitment to respecting women and valuing and nurturing their economic contributions by removing systemic barriers is critical.”

The report also calls for implementing a tax offset for those with caring responsibilities re-entering the workforce, to curb the “motherhood penalty” faced by women.

“The model involves a non-refundable tax offset, which is credited against any income tax payable on people returning to work after caring for children, disabled people or elderly parents,” the report said. “

It also says the government should immediately enact legislation to make additional payments to workers on all types of paid parental leave.

The average superannuation balance for women aged 65 and over was $168,000 during the 2019-20 financial year, compared to $208,200 for men, according to the ATO.

The report’s findings come after new legislation was introduced in Parliament on Thursday to expand paid parental leave to 26 weeks by 2026.

It is estimated that 180,000 families receive some form of payment each year.

According to the WEET report, the changes were an important first step but “much more is needed.”

Image: Lisa Marie Williams/Getty Images.

The report said women typically make “significant and long-term adjustments” to their paid employment after having children, while men’s employment remains largely unchanged.

“Women in Australia engage in 43 per cent less paid work than men,” it says.

“However, women spend 81 per cent more time in unpaid work than men, and perform 50 per cent of the total value of Australia’s paid and unpaid work.”

Women in Australia spend 30.2 hours per week on unpaid care and domestic work, while men spend 21.8 hours per week.

In 2021, 80.4 percent of lone-parent households were female. The report said that more unpaid care and domestic work had a direct impact on women’s ability to engage in paid work.

Despite women’s labor force participation rate being over 62 percent, it is much lower than that of men, which sits at over 71 percent.

Women also earn much less than men.

Women in Australia currently earn an average of $255.40 less per week than men.

The report found that women’s earnings are cut by an average of 55 percent in the first five years of parenting their first child, while men’s earnings are unaffected.

Women also represent a significant portion of underemployed Australians and account for more than 70 per cent of the part-time workforce.

The report found that gender inequality gets worse over a woman’s lifetime, with the average woman currently earning $1 million less than the average man over his entire career.

If the disparity persists, the average 25-year-old woman today who has had at least one child can expect to earn $2 million less in her lifetime than the average 25-year-old man who becomes a father.

“Despite this compelling evidence, there is still considerable resistance to change that raises women’s social and economic standing,” the report said.

“This may be explained by the very powerful gender norms enforced in Australian society that minimize women’s experience of inequality.”

The report said the government should “immediately” establish and invest in universal child care to help lift the financial burden on mothers.

The report called for an independent national women’s economic equality advisory body to be immediately established to monitor its recommendations.

It says the government must provide leadership and accountability to improve economic equality and incorporate gender equality into budgeting, decision-making and policy design.

It should also take action to improve the gender pay gap by addressing “portfolio-based gender segregation” in its public service and recruiting more women into senior ranks.

“Governments must improve, not worsen, women’s lives and this imperative must be reinforced by the work of central and service delivery agencies,” the report said.

