Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Announce Financial Fitness Academy

With the increase in financial vulnerabilities impacting local youth, the Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank and EVERFI of Blackbaud (EVERFI) have collaboratively launched the “Financial Fitness Academy” to provide financial education to Maryland students in grades 4-6. ” Has Developed. The opportunity to understand effective money management serves as a catalyst in bridging the bridge between students of different socioeconomic classes across the state of Maryland. This program will continue these organizations’ ongoing efforts to empower youth as they approach making life-changing financial decisions.

“Educating students about the fundamentals of banking and the importance of money management is critical to financial independence,” said Augie Chiasera, regional president of M&T Bank. “As a bank for communities, M&T strives to equip all students with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve lifelong financial success.”

The Financial Fitness Academy is an online, interactive financial education resource designed specifically for students in grades 4-6 to promote financial literacy and teach financial education skills. This curriculum introduces important financial concepts and skills in fun, engaging, and age-appropriate ways to empower students to make smart financial decisions.

“The Ravens are proud to support youth throughout the state of Maryland in a variety of ways,” said Ravens Vice President Heather Darney, “including the recently established Financial Fitness Academy, which teaches the critical skills needed to build a foundation in financial wellness.” Will provide.” Of community relations. “We are excited to leverage the strengths of our strategic partners at M&T Bank and Everfi to make learning financial literacy fun.”

The recently renewed strategic partnership of the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank helps expand their resources to promote positive financial growth across the state of Maryland.

EVERFI WILL JOIN RAVENS AND M&T BANK yesterday (12/14) To host an interactive personal finance session with fourth and fifth grade students at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School. Students will be able to participate in various breakout games originating from EVERFI’s “Vault: Understanding Money” curriculum to introduce personal finance tips and tricks.

Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School

About the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are one of six NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under the leadership of head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore recorded the NFL’s fourth-most wins (158), won the league’s third-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship games, and in 2012 , captured the world championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in 10 of the last 15 seasons, and have won four AFC North division titles during that span (2011, 2012, 2018, and 2019).

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s flagship banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states in the northeastern United States, from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies. And in select markets abroad, they are provided by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

ABOUT EVERFI FROM BLACKBODY

EVERFI® from Blackbaud® (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company that drives social impact through education to address the most challenging issues impacting society, from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Puts. Founded in 2008, EVERFI’s Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solutions and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the world’s most innovative companies fast company and was displayed fortune magazine Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, a leading provider of software to empower social impact, acquired EVERFI in December 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @EVERFI.

Source: www.bing.com